Where to watch Cote d'Ivoire today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Three-time winners of the Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire are one of the strongest soccer countries in the continent. They debuted at the FIFA World Cup back in 2006, where they were drawn into the 'Group of Death' comprising Argentina, the Netherlands, and Serbia & Montenegro. Although they defeated the latter, they could not advance to the knockouts.

Four years later, they suffered the same fate, despite the presence of notable stars like Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure, among others. Their last appearance came in 2014, where they had several players from Europe's top leagues.

So, where can you watch this great soccer team in action? GOAL has got you covered. Please scroll below to find out about their upcoming matches and the broadcast details.

Live broadcast of Ivory Coast matches

Where to watch Cote d'Ivoire soccer for free

Fans in the USA can watch their favorite Cote d'Ivoire superstars on ESPN+. New World TV is also expected to broadcast their international fixtures.

Where to watch Cote d'Ivoire soccer worldwide

For the Cote d'Ivoire fans spread across the world, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for their perusal. Please find them below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Cote d'Ivoire New World TV South Africa New World TV Canada FIFA+, New World TV UK New World TV USA ESPN+, New World TV

If you are outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Cote d'Ivoire soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports