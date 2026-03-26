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Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch and live stream UEFA Conference League soccer

TV Guide & Streaming
Conference League
Fiorentina
Crystal Palace
Shakhtar Donetsk
AZ Alkmaar
Dynamo Kyiv

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Conference League game broadcast live throughout the season

The UEFA Conference League is Europe's newest and third-tier continental competition. Unpredictability is the name of the game as the tournament is full of surprises and giant killings.

When Chelsea lifted the trophy last season, the league hit new levels of fame in the US. European regulars like Shakhtar Donetsk, Dynamo Kyiv, and Fiorentina join the likes of newcomers in Crystal Palace and co.

GOAL tells you everything about how to watch the next Conference League game live this season

Read More: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Champions League soccer

Upcoming Conference League fixtures on TV schedule

Where to watch UEFA Conference League for free

CBS Sports holds the exclusive English-language rights for the Conference League in the US. Paramount+ streams each and every game of the Conference League and also offers a free trial to pick and watch your favourite team for free.

Alternatively, you could turn to select games that air on the free channel CBS Sports Golazo Network.  You can also consider tuning into ViX, which airs a free Conference League game on match days.

Stream the Conference League on Paramount+
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Where to watch UEFA Conference League with Spanish-language commentary

TelevisaUnivision holds the Spanish-language rights for the Conference League. Through ViX and UniMas, they air select games of the Conference League. They also sublicense a few games to DAZN, meaning the fans can stream the Conference League games on DAZN with Spanish commentary and even enjoy their free trial.

Stream Conference League with Spanish Comms on DAZN
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Where to watch the UEFA Conference League Worldwide

In the United States, the UEFA Conference League is exclusive to CBS Network. It is available to stream on Paramount+. Other games are available on local CBS affiliate channels. 

CountryBroadcaster
CanadaDAZN
UKDiscovery+
AustraliaStan Sports
IndiaSony
MENAbeIN Sports
AfricaSuperSport

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest UEFA Conference League game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

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Frequently asked questions

Since the Conference League's inception in 2021, three teams have lifted the trophy: Roma, West Ham United, and the current champions, Olympiacos.

The newest format, introduced ahead of the 2024-25 season, features 36 teams, four more than in the previous format.

Mainz 05 midfielder Hong Hyun-seok and Gent captain Sven Kums have made 39 appearances each in the Conference League, making them the players with the most appearances in the competition.

As for top goalscorers, Arthur Cabral leads the list with 21 goals to his name, including those scored in the qualifying phase. However, without taking into account goals scored in the qualifying phase, three players have scored the joint-most goals in Conference League with 12 each to their names: Arthur Cabral, Eran Zahavi, and Vangelis Pavlidis.

Darian Males, Gavriel Kanichowsky, and Cristiano Biraghi have the most assists in Conference League history, registering eight assists each.

Veteran Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina, while playing for Villarreal in 2023, became the oldest player to feature in the Conference League at 40 years and 175 days.

Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi holds the record as the Conference League's youngest-ever player at the tender age of 16 years and 3 days.

Stars such as Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham, Declan Rice, Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins,Co Mario Gotze, Kasper Schmeichel, Cody Gakpo, Stephan El Shaarawy, James Maddison, Jonathan David, and Edin Dzeko have played in the Conference League.

Manuel Pellegrini, Jose Mourinho, Unai Emery, David Moyes, and Ange Postecoglou are among the most famous managers to have managed in the Conference League.

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