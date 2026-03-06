PSG vs Monaco Predictions: Balogun to strike in open game

Our betting expert expects an exciting encounter to produce several goals, with Folarin Balogun on target for the visitors.

Best Predictions for PSG vs Monaco

Monaco +2 Handicap @ -105 with bet365

Folarin Balogun to score anytime @ +300 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ -125 with bet365

Away side to challenge PSG once more

Monaco demonstrated that they can compete with PSG across both legs of their recent European fixture. They might have even won that play-off if they had not received two red cards. In the second leg in the French capital, they created four big chances, the same number as their opponents.

Because of that aggregate win, PSG are scheduled to face Chelsea in the round of 16 over the next two weeks. With such a major game approaching, Luis Enrique is unlikely to risk any players who have even minor fitness concerns on Friday. This could result in the likes of Joao Neves and Ousmane Dembele being rested.

The visitors are currently in one of their most successful spells of the season, having earned 14 points from their previous six league games. They appear good with a +2 handicap against a PSG side that has only occasionally hit top gear this season.

PSG vs Monaco Prediction 1: Monaco +2 Handicap @ -105 with bet365

In-form Balogun to strike again

It took Folarin Balogun only 18 minutes to score two goals when these teams met in the first leg of their Champions League play-off. The forward also registered two attempts when the clubs played the return leg in Paris.

The American international has scored four goals in his last four appearances overall. He found the net in the 62nd minute to start a notable comeback victory at Lens, before also opening the scoring against Angers.

Balogun seems to enjoy the big stage, having netted five goals in 10 Champions League fixtures this season. Furthermore, his average of 2.4 shots per league game is the highest in the Monaco squad.

The 24-year-old appears to be the most likely player to break through the PSG defence in this game. He is given an implied probability of 27.8% of getting on the scoresheet.

PSG vs Monaco Prediction 2: Folarin Balogun to score anytime @ +300 with bet365

Monaco to attack at the Parc des Princes

Many visiting teams in Ligue 1 adapted a very defensive style at the Parc des Princes. This has helped PSG maintain a relatively strong defensive record at home. However, the reigning European champions have appeared vulnerable when opponents decide to attack them.

Earlier in the campaign, Strasbourg managed to produce 2.14 xG in an entertaining 3-3 draw at this stadium. Additionally, PSG have managed only two clean sheets in 10 matches against more positive opponents in the Champions League.

Given their success in recent head-to-heads, Monaco have every reason to play positively here. Seeing as six of their last eight games have featured at least four goals in total, there looks to be value in backing over 3.5 goals.

PSG vs Monaco Prediction 3: Over 3.5 goals @ -125 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - PSG 2-2 Monaco

Goalscorers prediction - PSG: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue - Monaco: Folarin Balogun, Maghnes Akliouche

The clubs met twice in February, with PSG narrowly defeating Monaco 5-4 on aggregate in the Champions League. Although Sebastien Pocognoli’s side took the lead in both fixtures, they were forced to finish both matches with 10 players on the pitch.

Since that tie, PSG have managed to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to four points. In their most recent match, they secured a 1-0 win against Le Havre, thanks to a goal from Bradley Barcola.

Monaco are also performing well in the league, with three consecutive victories improving their hopes of qualifying for Europe. They followed up a 3-2 away win against second-placed Lens a fortnight ago by beating Angers 2-0 at the Stade Louis II.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Monaco

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Mendes, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hakimi, Vitinha, Dro, Zaire-Emery, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Doue

Monaco expected lineup: Kohn, Kehrer, Zakaria, Faes, Vanderson, Camara, Coulibaly, Henrique, Golovin, Akliouche, Balogun