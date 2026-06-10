Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoAustria
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
team-logoJordan
Watch it on TelemundoWatch it on FS1
Celine Abrahams

Where to watch Austria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Austria
World Cup

When and where?

crest
World Cup - Grp. J
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Group J Table

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now


How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Who are Austria's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J opponents?

Date

Opponent

Venue

Kick-off (Local Time)

Jun 16

Jordan

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, California

9:00 PM PDT

Jun 22

Argentina

Dallas Stadium, Texas

12:00 PM CDT

Jun 27

Algeria

Kansas City Stadium, Missouri

9:00 PM CDT

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Austria?

In Austria, the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are shared completely on free-to-air television between the public broadcaster ORF and the commercial network ServusTV. Continuing their successful sports broadcasting partnership from previous major tournaments, the two networks will split the expanded 104-match schedule evenly, with each broadcasting 52 games live. This cooperative arrangement ensures that every single minute of the tournament remains free and accessible to Austrian sports fans across the country without the requirement of a paid cable or satellite subscription.

As part of this sub-licensing agreement, the public broadcaster ORF retains the exclusive rights to showcase both the tournament's opening match and the grand final. When it comes to the Austrian national team's specific fixtures in Group J, the distribution is split across the group stage; ORF will air the first and third matches (against Jordan and Algeria), while ServusTV will exclusively broadcast the high-profile second group match against Argentina. Furthermore, both stations will evenly divide the business end of the tournament, with each network airing four round of 16 matches, two quarter-finals, and one semi-final fixture.

For viewers who prefer to watch the tournament digitally on mobile devices, laptops, or smart TVs, comprehensive live coverage and on-demand content will be available through the networks' respective online hubs. Fans can access ORF's allocated package of games live and for free via the ORF ON streaming platform. Meanwhile, ServusTV will provide high-definition streaming, alternate tactical feeds, and full match highlights through its own dedicated app, ServusTV On.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Austria's 2026 World Cup Campaign

Twenty-eight years after their last appearance at the global finals in France, Austria are finally back on football's biggest stage. Das Team are entering a promising new era, seamlessly blending the veteran leadership of iconic mainstays like David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, and all-time leading goalscorer Marko Arnautović with a dynamic, hungry new generation. For the passionate Austrian fanbase, this return to the World Cup is more than just a qualification; it is the culmination of a massive tactical and cultural renaissance aimed at reclaiming their status as one of Europe's most formidable and entertaining heavyweights.

Their journey to North America was defined by a gritty, drama-drenched qualifying campaign. Securing their berth in spectacular fashion on a grandstand final matchday in Vienna, Austria fought through a highly competitive European preliminary group that featured a dominant five-match winning streak. The ultimate hero of this run was forward Michael Gregoritsch, whose clutch form culminated in a historic 77th-minute equalizer against Bosnia and Herzegovina, bundling the ball home to send the capital into absolute chaos and mathematically seal their ticket. Under the brilliant guidance of master tactician Ralf Rangnick, who took the reins in 2022, Austria navigated the qualification cycle with a profound sense of unity and collective belief, transforming the squad into an intensely driven footballing family.

austriaGetty Images

Tactically, Rangnick, who is globally revered as "The Professor" for his monumental influence on modern football strategies, has implemented an uncompromising system heavily reliant on proactive Gegenpressing and relentless physical intensity. Recognizing the supreme tactical discipline and exhausting work rates of core anchors like Nicolas Seiwald, Konrad Laimer, and Marcel Sabitzer, Rangnick prefers a flexible setup that builds through a 4-2-3-1 formation but morphs into a devastating 3-1-6 overload in the attacking third. While his aggressive, high-pressing philosophy has been masterfully effective at suffocating opponents and winning the hearts of fans, it will be thoroughly tested on the global stage. The manager will need to ensure his physically punishing system holds up over the course of a dense tournament schedule, avoiding the trap of becoming defensively exposed or burnt out when attempting to suppress the elite, world-class attacking units they are guaranteed to face in Group J.

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

ENTV

🇦🇩 Andorra

RTVE | M6 | DAZN

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe | TV Pública

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF | ServusTV

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan

İTV

🇧🇪 Belgium

VRT | RTBF

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Entel | Tigo Sports

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

Grupo Globo | CazéTV | SBT/N Sports

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇰🇭 Cambodia

Hang Meas

🇨🇦 Canada

Bell Media

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevisión

🇨🇳 China

CMG

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol Televisión | Canal RCN | Win Sports

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica | Tigo Sports

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRT

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT | TV Nova

🇩🇰 Denmark

DR | TV2

🇪🇨 Ecuador

Teleamazonas

🇸🇻 El Salvador

TCS | Tigo Sports

🇪🇪 Estonia

TV3

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC

🇫🇮 Finland

Yle | MTV3

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports

🇩🇪 Germany

ARD | ZDF | Magenta Sport

🇬🇷 Greece

ERT

🇬🇹 Guatemala

Albavisión | Tigo Sports

🇭🇳 Honduras

Televicentro | Tigo Sports

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

PCCW

🇭🇺 Hungary

MTVA

🇮🇸 Iceland

RÚV

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | RRI

🇮🇷 Iran

IRIB TV3

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇱 Israel

KAN | Charlton

🇮🇹 Italy

RAI | DAZN

🇯🇵 Japan

NHK | Nippon TV | Fuji TV | DAZN

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan

QAZTRK

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK | TV Vala | Arena Sport

🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan

KTRK

🇱🇻 Latvia

TV3 Latvia

🇱🇮 Liechtenstein

SRG SSR

🇱🇹 Lithuania

TV3 Lithuania

🇱🇺 Luxembourg

VRT | RTBF

🇲🇴 Macau

TDM

🇲🇻 Maldives

Medianet

🇲🇹 Malta

PBS

🇲🇺 Mauritius

MBC

🇲🇽 Mexico

TelevisaUnivision | TV Azteca

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN Sports

🇲🇳 Mongolia

EduTV | National Television | Suld TV | MNB | mobihome VOO

🇲🇪 Montenegro

Arena Sport | RTCG

🇳🇵 Nepal

Acepro Media | Prime TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NOS

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Grupo Ratensa | Tigo Sports

🇲🇰 North Macedonia

Arena Sport

🇳🇴 Norway

NRK | TV2

🇵🇦 Panama

Medcom | TVN Media | Tigo Sports

🇵🇾 Paraguay

Trece | GEN TV | Tigo Sports

🇵🇪 Peru

América Televisión

🇵🇭 Philippines

Aleph Group

🇵🇱 Poland

TVP

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV | LiveModeTV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena

🇷🇺 Russia

Match TV

🇸🇲 San Marino

RAI | DAZN

🇷🇸 Serbia

RTS | Arena Sport

🇸🇬 Singapore

Mediacorp

🇸🇰 Slovakia

STVR | TV JOJ

🇸🇮 Slovenia

Arena Sport

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC | SportyTV

🌏 South America

DSports | Disney+

🇰🇷 South Korea

JTBC | KBS | NAVER Sports | CHZZK

🇪🇸 Spain

RTVE | Mediapro | DAZN

🌍 Sub-Saharan Africa

New World TV | SuperSport

🇸🇪 Sweden

SVT | TV4

🇨🇭 Switzerland

SRG SSR

🇹🇼 Taiwan

ELTA | EBC | TTV

🇹🇯 Tajikistan

Varzish TV | TV Football

🇹🇱 Timor-Leste

ETO

🇹🇷 Türkiye

TRT

🇹🇲 uTurkmenistan

Turkmenistan Sport

🇺🇦 Ukraine

MEGOGO

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

BBC | ITV

🇺🇸 United States

Fox Sports (English) | Telemundo (Spanish)

🇺🇾 Uruguay

Canal 5 | Antel TV

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

Televen

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Frequently asked questions

Austria has been drawn into Group J, where they will compete against Argentina, Algeria, and Jordan.

Austria will play its opening match against Jordan on 17 June at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Austrians have established its official Team Base Camp in San Jose, California, utilising the training facilities at PayPal Park (home of the San Jose Earthquakes) to prepare for their group stage fixtures on the West Coast.

Marcel Sabitzer remains the essential engine of the squad, providing the veteran leadership and signature long-range striking ability that are vital to Austria's transition play. He is anchored in the backline by David Alaba, whose tactical flexibility and wealth of experience allow him to organise the defence while simultaneously spearheading attacks from deep.

In the final third, Christoph Baumgartner serves as the primary creative force, celebrated for his perfectly timed late runs into the penalty area and a proven knack for delivering goals in high-stakes international moments. Complementing this attacking flair is Konrad Laimer, a relentless "pressing machine" in the heart of the midfield whose high-energy style is crucial for disrupting the rhythm of elite opponents like Argentina as Austria navigates the challenges of Group J.

For fans watching from home, Austria's first match against Jordan kicks off in the early morning, followed by their clash with Argentina in the late evening, and a final group game against Algeria that begins in the early morning.

All matches will be available on free-to-air television through a shared broadcasting agreement between the public broadcaster ORF and the private station ServusTV.

Including the 2026 tournament, Austria has qualified for the FIFA World Cup a total of 8 times, with their most legendary performance occurring in 1954 when they secured a third-place finish.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting