How to watch today's Lexington SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Lexington SC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lexington SC will host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a crucial USL Championship clash on Friday. Both sides are looking to climb the standings, making this encounter a key fixture in their campaigns.

Lexington SC comes into the game with a mixed record, having secured just 2 wins from 13 matches, alongside 5 draws and 6 losses. Their recent 2-1 victory over New Mexico United showed promise, but overall, they have struggled defensively, conceding 21 goals while scoring 13.

On the other hand, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC have been somewhat steadier, with 3 wins, 6 draws, and 4 losses in the same number of matches. They have scored 17 goals but conceded 19, indicating a slightly better attacking edge compared to Lexington. The Switchbacks FC edged the Oakland Roots 1-0 in their last USL fixture thanks to a worldie free-kick by forward Marco Micaletto.

Lexington SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC kick-off time

The USL Championship match between Lexington SC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks will be played at the Lexington Sporting Club Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Friday, June 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Lexington SC team news

Lexington Sporting Club made the leap to the USL Championship for the 2025 campaign after spending the previous two seasons plying their trade in USL League One. Touted as an ambitious outfit on the rise, they brought in experienced firepower in Cameron Lancaster, a former USL Championship Golden Boot winner in 2018 and a two-time Best XI selection. But so far, the veteran striker has struggled to make his mark, featuring in just five matches this season.

At the helm is Terry Boss, who arrived from MLS side Austin FC, where he previously served as an assistant. But the move up a division has been anything but smooth sailing. The transition to the second tier has posed a steep challenge for both Boss and the club, as Lexington continues to adjust to the rigors and raised bar of Championship football.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC team news

Colorado Springs has managed just two wins in league action so far, alongside four defeats and a league-leading six draws. With only 12 points on the board, the reigning champions find themselves languishing in 10th place out of 12 in the Western Conference standings. Still, there are signs that the Switchbacks might be on the brink of turning things around.

Their biggest hurdle? Converting stalemates into victories, and that likely comes down to sharpening their edge in front of goal. The Switchbacks have netted one goal or fewer in each of their last eight matches across all competitions, underlining a clear need for more attacking bite.

Help could be arriving just in time. Isaiah Foster, making his fourth straight start last week, whipped in a cross that forced an own goal against New Mexico before putting on another decent performance last time against Oakland Roots SC. Meanwhile, Levonte Johnson returned to the pitch for the first time since March against New Mexico, providing a potential boost up front. Justin Dhillon remains the side's top scorer with five goals, while Yosuke Hanya leads the assist charts with two.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

