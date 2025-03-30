How to watch today's Leon vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The final matchup of Liga MX's Week 13 sees Leon host Pumas UNAM in an unusual Sunday night kickoff. While Leon is accustomed to Saturday fixtures, the schedule shift shouldn’t pose a major issue. However, this marks their first official match since FIFA’s decision to bar them from the Club World Cup, adding another layer of adversity.

Leon must display resilience to turn the page on a rough stretch, having suffered back-to-back defeats against Necaxa and Santos Laguna. Defensive frailties remain a glaring concern, as they haven't kept a clean sheet since their 1-0 win over Tigres UANL.

On the other hand, Pumas UNAM continue to struggle this season. Despite Efrain Juarez's motivational approach, results have been hard to come by. To stay in the Play-In race, where they are battling Mazatlan, Atlas, and Guadalajara, the Pumas must sharpen their attacking edge and find a way to secure crucial points.

Leon vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Nou Camp

The Liga MX match between Leon and Pumas UNAM will be played at Estadio Leon in León, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Sunday, March 30, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Club León suffered a major blow as they were disqualified from the Club World Cup due to a violation of FIFA’s multi-club ownership regulations.

Defender Adonis Frías is dealing with a hamstring issue and remains doubtful for selection. R. Echeverría is unavailable due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas boss Efraín Juarez is expected to deploy a 4-4-2 setup, with Pablo Lara guarding the net and Ignacio Pussetto returning to spearhead the attack.

Injury concerns persist, as Leonardo Suárez remains unavailable due to an ACL injury, while Michell Rodríguez is doubtful for selection.

