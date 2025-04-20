How to watch today's Leon vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

This Sunday, April 20, Rayados and Leon will wrap up the regular season of the 2025 Clausura in Liga MX.

With kickoff set after the weekend's earlier fixtures, Monterrey will have the advantage of knowing exactly what's at stake—whether they can still clinch a direct Liguilla berth or must settle for hosting a Play-In clash.

Currently eighth in the table with 25 points, Monterrey sit inside the Play-In zone. However, there's still a path to the Liguilla: if Pachuca and Necaxa slip up and Rayados earn three points, Demichelis' men could leap into the top six, thanks to a solid +7 goal difference, matching Pachuca's and edging out Necaxa's (+6). Still, FC Juarez, just a point back with 24, could also leapfrog them, making victory at Estadio Nou Camp essential.

As for Leon, they're aiming to finish strong and potentially lock in a home advantage for the quarterfinals. Though recent weeks have been tough for Rayados—including a disappointing CONCACAF Champions Cup exit—their morale was lifted after a crucial win against Club America, a timely boost as they look to close out the campaign with momentum.

Monterrey are still nursing the sting of last season’s heartbreak, when they finished runners-up at home to the Aguilas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leon vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Leon and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live through TUDN and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leon vs Monterrey kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Nou Camp

The Liga MX match between Leon and Monterrey will be played at Estadio León in León, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6:05 pm PT / 9:05 pm ET on Sunday, April 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

León boss Eduardo Berizzo is likely to be without Adonis Frías once again, as the defender continues to recover from a hamstring issue.

In midfield, Andrés Guardado is set to orchestrate play, while Jhonder Cádiz will spearhead the attack, flanked by the creative trio of Rodrigo Echeverría, James Rodríguez, and Stiven Mendoza, who will look to provide the firepower in the final third.

Monterrey team news

On the team news front, German Berterame and Oliver Torres are set to return from suspension after their red cards in the Clasico Regio, giving the squad a timely boost. However, Sergio Canales, the Spanish skipper, remains a major question mark as the club awaits clarity on his fitness.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

