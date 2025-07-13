How to watch today's Leon vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Leon is heading into the new Liga MX Apertura campaign determined to turn the page after a spring they'd rather forget. April and May brought a wave of setbacks — back-to-back defeats to Monterrey and Cruz Azul at the close of the regular season, followed by a playoff exit at the hands of Cruz Azul, who beat them in both legs. To make matters worse, León was later hit with a sanction that barred them from a Club World Cup spot many believed was in the bag.

The off-field shake-up didn’t stop there. The club parted ways with several notable names — Steven Mendoza, Jhonder Cádiz, and Édgar Guerra — all of whom moved on to new pastures. While León still has time to reinforce the squad, no fresh faces have been locked in ahead of their 2025 league opener. One silver lining? James Rodríguez is staying put. Despite heavy speculation linking the Colombian playmaker with a move, he remains with León after an outstanding debut season, where he ranked among the league’s elite in assists.

As for Atlético San Luis, they’re coming off a wildly inconsistent 2024-25 stretch, from a fairytale semifinal run in the Apertura to a dismal Clausura showing that saw them slump to 11 defeats. Both clubs, for different reasons, will be eager to start strong and reset the narrative.

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Leon and Atletico San Luis will be available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Leon vs Atletico San Luis kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Nou Camp

The Liga MX match between Leon and Atletico San Luis will be played at Estadio Nou Camp in León, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET on Sunday, July 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Leon team news

León head into the clash with a clean bill of health and no suspensions, giving Coach Eduardo Berizzo the luxury of a full-strength squad as he looks to craft a winning blueprint against Atletico San Luis.

Atletico de San Luis team news

The visitors, too, arrive with a fully available roster, handing Manager Gustavo Leal Abascal the freedom to line up his best XI in hopes of neutralizing Leon's attacking firepower.

Between the sticks, Andres Sanchez provides a steady presence for San Luis, while the defensive unit will rely on Miguel García and Julio Cesar Domínguez to handle danger down the flanks. Eduardo Aguila will be the anchor at the heart of the backline, tasked with keeping things tight. In the engine room, Roman Torres and Oscar Macias are expected to control the rhythm of the game, with Rodrigo Dourado set to play a key role in disrupting León’s build-up and shielding the back four.

