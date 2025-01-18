+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Stade Bollaert-Delelis
GOAL

How to watch today's Lens vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Lens and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lens will host PSG up next in Ligue 1 at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium on Saturday.

Lens are seventh in the league standings will need a miracle to happen to take three points off PSG. The league leaders are unbeaten this season and will be confident of extending their seven-point advantage atop the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

The match will be played at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

Lens team news

The hosts will be missing Jhoanner Chavez, Neil El Aynaoui, Wesley Said, and Ruben Aguilar for this match due to injuries.

Remy Labeau Lascary remains out for the season due to an ACL injury, while Kevin Danso is suspended.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

For the visitors, Ibrahim Mbaye is sidelined with a sprained ankle, and captain Marquinhos is still recovering from a groin injury.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

