How to watch today's Leicester City vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City face the grim prospect of suffering an eighth straight home loss in the Premier League—a record they'll desperately want to avoid—as they welcome high-flying Newcastle United to the King Power Stadium on Monday night.

The Magpies arrive with wind in their sails, having followed up their League Cup triumph with a solid victory over Brentford in Week 30. Sitting comfortably in fifth and on track for a top-four finish based on their current points-per-game pace, Newcastle appear well-positioned to return to the Champions League—especially with fifth place likely to offer a UCL berth this season.

Gone are the glory days when Leicester flirted with the top half of the table. Since taking over, Ruud van Nistelrooy has struggled to shore up a backline that was already hemorrhaging goals under Steve Cooper, whose tenure ended earlier this campaign.

Now staring relegation in the face, the 2015-16 Premier League winners seem headed for the Championship. But if there's one place where football has delivered fairy tales before, it's the King Power. For Leicester to script another escape act, it has to begin with three points against Newcastle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leicester vs Newcastle kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester and Newcastle United will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Monday, April 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Leicester's injury list is mercifully short, with long-term knee casualty Abdul Fatawu the only confirmed absentee for the rest of the season. However, Harry Winks was a surprise omission in the heavy defeat to Manchester City—and his absence may not have been due to injury.

Fresh reports suggest that Ruud van Nistelrooy dropped the ex-Spurs midfielder after tensions flared over Winks' reported 100-mile daily commute. Whether the pair can patch things up ahead of Monday night’s clash with Newcastle remains uncertain.

Very few Leicester players emerged with credit from the Etihad, and Jamie Vardy endured a particularly difficult outing. Nevertheless, the veteran striker is still expected to lead the line, and wear the armband, from the off.

Newcastle team news

As for Newcastle, Alexander Isak is one of several players considered as doubts for this game. Kieran Trippier (groin), Anthony Gordon (leg), Joelinton (knee), and Matt Targett (illness) are also listed as doubts for the trip to the East Midlands.

Meanwhile, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, and Lewis Hall are all sidelined with respective knee and foot issues and will miss the encounter entirely.

Should Gordon, now eligible after serving a suspension, fail to prove his fitness in time, former Leicester man Harvey Barnes looks likely to fill in on the left wing.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links