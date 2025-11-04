+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoLeicester
King Power Stadium
team-logoMiddlesbrough
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Leicester City vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester Cityhost Middlesbrough at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday in a Championship clash where Leicester are looking to end a poor run and Middlesbrough aim to maintain their promotion push.  

Leicester currently sit 14th after going four games without a win, including a disappointing home loss to Blackburn Rovers. Middlesbrough, in contrast, hold second place despite a recent 3-0 defeat at Watford, keeping them in a solid position for an automatic promotion spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leicester vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
King Power Stadium

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Leicester vs Middlesbrough lineups

LeicesterHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMID
1
J. Stolarczyk
33
L. Thomas
4
B. Nelson
23
J. Vestergaard
5
M. Okoli
8
H. Winks
6
J. James
7
A. Fatawu
22
O. Skipp
9
J. Ayew
18
J. Carranza
31
S. Brynn
5
A. Jones
3
M. Targett
12
L. Ayling
2
C. Brittain
9
T. Conway
7
H. Hackney
10
D. Burgzorg
18
A. Morris
11
M. Whittaker
13
D. Strelec

4-2-3-1

MIDAway team crest

LEI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Cifuentes

MID
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Edwards

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Leicester team news

Aaron Ramsey is also likely to remain unavailable for selection this week.

Leicester City are still unable to call upon Harry Souttar, who has been sidelined since December 2024.

Middlesbrough team news

As for Middlesbrough, Edwards has no fresh injury concerns and could stick with the same lineup as last time out.

However, after their disappointing defeat at the weekend, some tactical or personnel changes may be on the cards.

Form

LEI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MID
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

LEI

Last 5 matches

MID

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

