How to watch today's Leicester City vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Leicester Cityhost Middlesbrough at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday in a Championship clash where Leicester are looking to end a poor run and Middlesbrough aim to maintain their promotion push.

Leicester currently sit 14th after going four games without a win, including a disappointing home loss to Blackburn Rovers. Middlesbrough, in contrast, hold second place despite a recent 3-0 defeat at Watford, keeping them in a solid position for an automatic promotion spot.

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US.

Leicester vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Championship - Championship King Power Stadium

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Aaron Ramsey is also likely to remain unavailable for selection this week.

Leicester City are still unable to call upon Harry Souttar, who has been sidelined since December 2024.

Middlesbrough team news

As for Middlesbrough, Edwards has no fresh injury concerns and could stick with the same lineup as last time out.

However, after their disappointing defeat at the weekend, some tactical or personnel changes may be on the cards.

