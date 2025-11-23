How to watch today's Leeds vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Leeds United head into Sunday's clash with Aston Villa at Elland Road staring down the barrel of an embarrassing bit of club history. The Whites haven't so much as rippled the net in their last three home league meetings with Villa, and another scoreless outing would seal an unprecedented fourth straight home blank against the same opponent.

What once looked like a bright, energetic return to the Premier League has faded fast. Four losses in their last five have dragged Leeds to within a single point of the drop zone, and that early-season optimism now feels like it belongs in a museum. Elland Road is usually the place where the crowd drags this team over the line, but even that fortress has developed cracks. Just one home win since opening day, that narrow 2-1 escape against West Ham, tells the tale.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have quietly turned into one of the division's hottest tickets. After lurking in the relegation cellar not too long ago, they've caught fire; five wins in six have catapulted them to within touching distance of the top three, now only two points behind Chelsea. In less than two months, the Lions have gone from life support to chasing European dreams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leeds vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network. Spanish-language commentary will be available on Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leeds vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Elland Road

The Premier League match between Leeds and Aston Villa will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 16 A. Garcia

5 T. Mings

Leeds team news

Leeds United return from the international break with a clean bill of health, as none of their traveling players picked up knocks while on duty. As it stands, the only lingering concerns are Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee) and Wilfried Gnonto (hip), but Daniel Farke revealed in his press briefing that he has no active injuries hampering his squad. That optimism suggests both could be in the frame for Sunday's clash.

Farke is unlikely to rip up his plans despite suffering back-to-back losses, though a defensive tweak wouldn't shock anyone. Pascal Struijk might reclaim his spot from Jaka Bijol, who struggled before the break. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also primed to return to the starting XI after watching from the bench at Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa, meanwhile, limped out of the hiatus with far more bruises. Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash, Lamare Bogarde, and Amadou Onana all reported issues while representing their countries, leaving Unai Emery's staff scrambling for updates. The quartet are expected to train on Saturday, but Emery confirmed that the one definite absentee is Tyrone Mings, who is set for an extended spell on the sidelines and may not return until 2026 due to a serious hamstring injury.

There is a glimmer of good news: Emery hinted that Andres Garcia could re-enter the selection picture, though if Villa are stretched on the right, Victor Lindelof may be asked to deputise as an emergency full-back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links