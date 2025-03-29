How to watch today's Leeds United vs Swansea City EFL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Leeds United's Premier League aspirations will be met by the Swansea City test in Saturday's Championship encounter at Elland Road.
Daniel Farke's men are coming off a 2-2 draw at Queens Park Rangers, while mid-table Swans have been another set of defeats following a brief spell of resurgence.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Leeds United vs Swansea City online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the EFL Championship match between Leeds United and Swansea City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Leeds United vs Swansea City kick-off time
The EFL Championship match between Leeds United and Swansea City will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.
It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, March 29, in the US.
Team news & squads
Leeds United team news
Patrick Bamford and Ethan Ampadu could be available for selection after recovering from their respective setbacks, but Wilfried Gnonto emerges as a doubt after sustaining a knock to his ankle while on international duty with Italy Under-21s.
Defender Maximilian Wober remains sidelined with a knee injury.
Swansea City team news
While defender Harry Darling has returned to training, Burnlee loanee Hannes Delcroix is back in contention after he was ineligible to face his parent club last time out, but Swansea head coach Alan Sheehan is certain to miss Kristian Pedersen and Myles Peart-Harris due to back and knee injuries, respectively.
Slovenian forward Zan Vipotnik should lead the line.