How to watch today's Leeds United vs Swansea City EFL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EFL Championship match between Leeds United and Swansea City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United's Premier League aspirations will be met by the Swansea City test in Saturday's Championship encounter at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's men are coming off a 2-2 draw at Queens Park Rangers, while mid-table Swans have been another set of defeats following a brief spell of resurgence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leeds United vs Swansea City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the EFL Championship match between Leeds United and Swansea City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leeds United vs Swansea City kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The EFL Championship match between Leeds United and Swansea City will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, March 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Leeds United team news

Patrick Bamford and Ethan Ampadu could be available for selection after recovering from their respective setbacks, but Wilfried Gnonto emerges as a doubt after sustaining a knock to his ankle while on international duty with Italy Under-21s.

Defender Maximilian Wober remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Swansea City team news

While defender Harry Darling has returned to training, Burnlee loanee Hannes Delcroix is back in contention after he was ineligible to face his parent club last time out, but Swansea head coach Alan Sheehan is certain to miss Kristian Pedersen and Myles Peart-Harris due to back and knee injuries, respectively.

Slovenian forward Zan Vipotnik should lead the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links