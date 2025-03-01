How to watch today's Leeds United vs West Brom Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and West Bromwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United aim to take a significant stride toward securing automatic promotion to the Premier League as they square off against West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

Currently perched atop the Championship table with 75 points from 34 matches, Leeds have been the division's standout side and look firmly on course for a top-flight return.

West Brom, meanwhile, sit fifth with 51 points from the same number of games. With just 12 matches remaining, the Baggies face a challenging road ahead as they push to lock down a playoff berth.

How to watch Leeds vs West Bromwich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leeds vs West Bromwich kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The Championship match between Leeds United and West Brom will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am ET/4:30 am PT on Saturday, March 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Ethan Ampadu is set for knee surgery and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period. Daniel Farke may tweak his lineup slightly, with Joe Rothwell potentially coming in for Ilia Gruev in midfield. Patrick Bamford and Max Wöber also remain unavailable for Saturday’s clash.

West Bromwich team news

For the visitors, Kyle Bartley is back in contention after serving a three-match suspension. However, Semi Ajayi picked up a hamstring injury against Oxford United and will make way for Mason Holgate. Further up the pitch, Tom Fellows could drop to the bench, with Grady Diangana set to step into the starting XI.

