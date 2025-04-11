How to watch today's Leeds United vs Preston Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Preston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United welcome Preston North End to Elland Road on Saturday as they aim to edge closer to securing a return to the Premier League.

The Peacocks have reclaimed top spot in the Championship table as the promotion race intensifies, with title contenders Burnley and Sheffield United both faltering during a tense final stretch.

Despite hitting a rough patch marked by an excess of drawn fixtures, Daniel Farke's men have reasserted themselves as the standout side in the division. Their recent return to the summit — edging ahead of Burnley on goal difference — comes at a time when Sheffield United have slipped up with successive defeats, opening the door for Leeds to pounce.

Their next opponents, Preston North End, saw their campaign effectively derailed by a 3-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Aston Villa last month. Since then, Paul Heckingbottom's outfit have hovered around mid-table respectability, most recently sharing the spoils in a 2-2 home draw against Cardiff City under the lights at Deepdale.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds vs Preston kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The match will be played at the Elland Road on Saturday, April 12, with kick-off at 7:30 am ET or 4:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Leeds United have been dealt a significant blow with Pascal Struijk now ruled out for the rest of the campaign, as the defender's injury has proven more severe than initially anticipated. The Whites will also continue to be without Joe Rothwell, who remains sidelined for the weekend's encounter with Preston North End.

Adding to the selection concerns, Dan James sustained a hamstring issue during the win over Middlesbrough, opening the door for Willy Gnonto to return to the starting lineup and take his place on the wing.

Preston team news

As for Preston, they'll be without Sam Greenwood, who is ineligible to feature against his parent club. Manager Paul Heckingbottom is expected to shuffle his pack slightly following the 2-2 draw with Cardiff, with Liam Lindsay and Emil Riis both in line for recalls.

The visitors are also contending with a five-player injury list, headlined by first-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and versatile midfielder Brad Potts, both of whom are set to miss the trip to Elland Road.

