How to watch today's Leeds United vs Millwall Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will aim to tighten their grip on the Championship summit as they prepare to host Millwall at Elland Road for the second time in 2025.

The Peacocks enter this fixture looking to shake off a dip in form after suffering a setback against Portsmouth in their latest league outing. Adding to their concerns, they have already fallen short twice against Millwall this season. However, a victory here would help Leeds maintain their hold at the top of the standings.

Millwall, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency, which has hindered their ability to rack up wins. Yet, buoyed by a narrow triumph over Watford, the Lions will arrive with a sense of belief that they can once again get the better of Leeds this campaign.

Leeds vs Millwall kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The match will be played at Elland Road on Wednesday, March 12, with kick-off at 3:45 pm ET/ 12:45 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Leeds will once again be without Ethan Ampadu, with the Welsh international sidelined for a fourth straight match due to a knee injury. Maximilian Wöber remains unavailable with a similar issue, while Patrick Bamford continues his recovery from the hamstring setback he sustained at the start of the year.

Manager Daniel Farke is set to field a side that looks markedly different from the one that faced Millwall in their FA Cup defeat last month, with Pascal Struijk the only player who started both that match and the recent clash against Portsmouth.

Millwall team news

As for the visitors, they remain without first-choice goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who is serving the third game of a six-match suspension following his reckless kick on Jean-Philippe Mateta in their loss to Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Zak Lovelace has yet to feature since returning from Rangers in January, joining Duncan Watmore—out for the past month—on the injury list. Millwall are also missing Ryan Leonard, Calum Scanlon, Camiel Neghli, and Macaulay Langstaff, with all four expected to return after the upcoming international break.

