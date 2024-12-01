How to watch today's Lecce vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lecce and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lecce's season has been a challenging one, but the team has gradually distanced itself from the relegation zone under the leadership of Luca Gotti, who took charge late last year.

They now face a Juventus side still grappling with the transition to Thiago Motta's tactical approach. Despite mounting pressure throughout the campaign, Gotti has seen his side's fortunes improve, with just one loss in their last four Serie A outings.

Their ultra-defensive strategy has been pivotal in keeping them out of the bottom three, though it has come at the expense of offensive productivity. Lecce has managed only six goals in 13 league games—five fewer than any other side. Their most recent outing saw them claim a narrow 1-0 victory over Venezia, courtesy of a 70th-minute strike from Patrick Dorgu.

On the other hand, Juventus lured Motta from Bologna after he guided them to a fifth-place finish last season and their first UEFA Champions League qualification in over six decades. Tasked with rejuvenating Juventus through a younger, more dynamic playing style, Motta's efforts have so far yielded uninspiring results.

While Juventus remains the only unbeaten team in Serie A with six wins and seven draws, their performances have often lacked excitement. They currently sit sixth in the standings ahead of Matchday 14, with a string of low-scoring encounters defining their campaign. Their midweek goalless draw against Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League marked their fifth scoreless stalemate across all competitions this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lecce vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and FOX Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lecce vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Via del Mare

The match will be played at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Lecce on Sunday, December 1, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET or 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lecce team news

The hosts head into this weekend's showdown with Juventus without any new injury or suspension worries. Following last week's victory, they are expected to stick with the same starting lineup.

However, some ongoing fitness concerns persist. Lameck Banda and Balthazer Pierret remain unavailable, while Kevin Bonifazi is doubtful due to his lingering injury.

Juventus team news

On the Juventus side, Dusan Vlahovic is listed as injured, although he featured for Serbia during the international break, where he openly criticized his club's tactical approach. He will join a number of key absentees for this clash.

Defender Gleison Bremer continues to recover from an ACL injury, while summer acquisitions Douglas Luiz and Nicolas Gonzalez remain on the sidelines. Additionally, Weston McKennie faces a race against time to be fit for the match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links