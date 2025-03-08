How to watch today's Lecce vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lecce and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lecce's battle for Serie A survival continues, as their early-season resurgence under Marco Giampaolo has faded, leaving them hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone. Up next is an AC Milan side feeling the heat as they make the trip to Apulia.

Lecce extended their winless streak to four matches after a 1-0 defeat to Fiorentina, where they conceded early and were fortunate not to ship another, as Lucas Beltrán squandered a chance. Sitting 16th in the table, they are just three points above the drop zone and hold the worst attacking record in Serie A, netting only 18 times all season.

The Rossoneri's struggles continued in their 2-1 defeat to Lazio, marking their third consecutive league loss. Despite battling back to equalize with 10 men, a late penalty sealed their fate.

For the first time since February 2023, Milan have lost three straight Serie A matches, and the pressure is mounting on Sérgio Conceição, who has yet to make his mark. Sitting ninth in the table, 11 points adrift of the top four, the Rossoneri desperately need a turnaround.

How to watch Lecce vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Lecce and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lecce vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

The Serie A match between Lecce and AC Milan will be played at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero in Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT on Saturday, March 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lecce team news

The hosts will be without Spanish midfielder Joan González and Filip Marchwinski, while Santiago Pierotti remains a doubt. Pierotti's potential absence is a significant blow, as the Argentine has been Lecce’s second top scorer in Serie A this season.

Nikola Krstović remains Lecce's standout performer, bagging seven of those 18 goals, but with Pierotti absent, Giampaolo's side will need others to step up.

AC Milan team news

AC Milan welcomes back England international Kyle Walker, who has recovered from injury and is expected to feature. However, Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlović will miss out due to suspension, while Alessandro Florenzi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Emerson Royal are also ruled out.

With key players missing and form in freefall, Milan will have to dig deep to avoid another setback in their pursuit of European football.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

