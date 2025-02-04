How to watch today's Le Mans vs PSG Coupe de France game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coupe de France match between Le Mans and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Round 16 of the Coupe de France pits Le Mans against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night at MMArena, as the underdogs look to pull off a monumental upset against one of Europe's elite.

The hosts survived a major scare in the round of 32, edging past Valenciennes in a dramatic penalty shootout to book their place in the last 16. However, their fairy-tale run now faces its sternest test yet as they prepare to take on the French heavyweights. While pulling off an upset against PSG seems like a long shot, Le Mans will need to produce something extraordinary if they are to stun Luis Enrique’s men.

The Ligue 1 leaders had no such trouble in their previous Coupe de France outing, easing past Espaly with minimal fuss. They are also flying high in Europe, stringing together three consecutive Champions League victories. With momentum firmly on their side, PSG will view this matchup as another routine assignment on their quest for silverware.

How to watch Le Mans vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coupe de France match between Le Mans and PSG will be available to watch live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Le Mans vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

The Coupe de France between Le Mans and PSG will be played at Stade de La Pincenardiere in Mulsanne, France.

It will kick off at 3:10 pm PT / 12:10 pm ET on Tuesday, January 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Le Mans team news

The hosts will be without Edwin Quashie (ankle), Erwan Cola (back), and Vula (hamstring), all of whom remain sidelined for this crucial fixture.

Up front, Antoine Rabillard, who has already notched four goals in this season’s competition, is expected to lead the line alongside Dame Gueye, who has found the net three times.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Meanwhile, PSG will be missing Warren Zaire-Emery and Ibrahim Mbaye, both nursing ankle sprains, while Joao Neves remains out with a foot issue.

Ousmane Dembele, in red-hot form after bagging back-to-back hat-tricks, could be given a breather, with Bradley Barcola also a candidate for rotation after featuring in every match this season.

This could pave the way for a fresh attacking trio, with Gonçalo Ramos, Desire Doue, and new arrival Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—who could make his Coupe de France debut—set to spearhead the attack.

