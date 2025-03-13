How to watch today's LD Alajuelense vs Pumas UNAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between LD Alajuelense and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Alajuelense and Pumas are set to clash in the decisive second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 showdown on Thursday at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.

Pumas arrive in Costa Rica with a commanding two-goal cushion, having secured a 2-0 victory on home soil in the first leg. Robert Ergas opened the scoring in the 38th minute before Rogelio Funes Mori sealed the win in the 73rd, giving Los Auriazules firm control of the tie. The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will meet either Monterrey or Vancouver Whitecaps.

Alajuelense bounced back from their continental setback with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback triumph over Herediano in the Costa Rican Primera División. They fell behind early to Marcel Hernández's 13th-minute penalty, but Celso Borges leveled the score on the half-hour mark before Jeison Lucumí netted the decisive goal in the 56th minute.

UNAM, meanwhile, also responded positively to their Champions Cup win, securing a 3-1 away victory against Puebla in Liga MX. Despite conceding an early goal to Facundo Martiarena in the 11th minute, Pumas took full advantage after Brayan Angulo was sent off for a second yellow card. Piero Quispe, Guillermo Martínez, and Ali Ávila all struck in the second half, ensuring their side claimed maximum points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LD Alajuelense vs Club Universidad Nacional online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN, FS2 and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LD Alajuelense vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto

The match will be played at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on Thursday, March 13, with kick-off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

LD Alajuelense team news

Alajuelense heads into the decisive second leg with a few injury concerns. Creichel Pérez (virus), Jonathan Moya (Achilles tendon issue), and Carlos Martínez (muscle strain) have all been sidelined since March 8, each missing the team’s most recent fixture. Their availability remains uncertain for this crucial encounter.

The Costa Rican side will need to adopt an aggressive approach, knowing that only a victory by at least three goals will guarantee their place in the quarterfinals. While expectations among their supporters remain tempered, confidence within the squad should be high following their hard-fought 2-1 comeback win over Herediano last weekend. That triumph ended a frustrating three-game winless streak and could provide the momentum they need to mount a comeback.

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas UNAM will have to manage a few injury concerns ahead of their second-leg encounter with Alajuelense. Rubén Duarte (knock), Lisandro Magallán (muscle issue), Nathan Silva (ankle), and M. Rodríguez (ankle) are all doubtful for the clash, leaving their availability uncertain. Meanwhile, L. Suárez remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury and is not expected to return until late March 2025.

With a two-goal cushion from the first leg, Pumas must remain composed, not only to protect their advantage but also to capitalize on their position. A single away goal would leave Alajuelense needing to score four times to progress, due to the away goals rule, putting the Costa Rican side under immense pressure.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LDA Last match CUN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Club Universidad Nacional 2 - 0 LD Alajuelense 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links