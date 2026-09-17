CONCACAF Central American Cup - Quarter Finals 17 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between LD Alajuelense and CD Marathon will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The match is available to watch live in the United States via Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Subscribers can stream the fixture live through Paramount+, while the CBS Sports Golazo Network provides an additional broadcast option.

LD Alajuelense and CD Marathon meet again in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with both sides returning to this competition after drawing 2-2 in their first encounter earlier this month.

Alajuelense head into this fixture under pressure. The Costa Rican side have lost two of their last three domestic matches, including a 3-1 defeat to CS Cartagines on September 14, and will need a sharper display to advance their continental ambitions.

Marathon, by contrast, arrive in strong form. The Honduran outfit have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 victory over CD Olimpia just days ago.

The first meeting between these sides in this campaign ended level, with both teams sharing six goals across two legs in 2024 and 2026. Alajuelense will be looking to replicate their 3-1 win from the 2024 edition, while Marathon will back themselves to build on recent momentum.

With viewing options confirmed for fans in the United States, here is everything you need to know about where to watch this CONCACAF Central American Cup fixture.

How to watch LD Alajuelense vs CD Marathon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for LD Alajuelense is not yet available, with no coach, probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

CD Marathon's squad information is similarly unavailable at this stage, with no lineup or injury data confirmed. Further details will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

LD Alajuelense have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to CS Cartagines in the Primera Division on September 14. Their only win in this run came against CD Plaza Amador in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, a 3-1 victory on August 27. Alajuelense have scored seven goals and conceded seven across these five fixtures, reflecting an inconsistent defensive record.

CD Marathon have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over CD Olimpia in the Liga Nacional on September 13. Marathon's run also includes a 5-0 thrashing of Estrella Roja and a 3-0 win over Real Esteli FC in the CONCACAF Central American Cup. Across their last five games, they have scored 11 goals and conceded just two.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the CONCACAF Central American Cup on September 11, 2026, when CD Marathon hosted LD Alajuelense and the match ended 2-2. Prior to that, the two clubs met in the same competition in August 2024, with Alajuelense winning 3-1 at home. Across the two recorded meetings, each side has one win and one draw, with Alajuelense scoring five goals and Marathon scoring three.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LD Alajuelense vs CD Marathon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: