How to watch today's Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Lazio and Bodoe/Glimt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio face an uphill battle as they welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Stadio Olimpico for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final, trailing 2-0 from the opener in Norway.

The Biancocelesti were fresh from a taxing Derby della Capitale on Sunday, where they played out a 1-1 stalemate with arch-rivals Roma—a result that, while gritty, did little to ease concerns about their consistency. Sitting sixth in the Serie A table and three points off the Champions League spots, Marco Baroni's men are running out of room for error.

That makes their Europa League campaign even more vital. Having topped the group stage standings among 36 sides, an early exit now would be a bitter pill to swallow. The reverse fixture in Norway left Lazio with plenty to rue, as poor conditions and a slick synthetic surface contributed to one of their most disjointed performances this season. But with the return leg in front of their own supporters, the Italian side will aim to flip the script.

While Lazio were grinding it out in derby warfare, Bodo/Glimt enjoyed a weekend off and come into this match fresher. The reigning Norwegian champions are flying high, winning both of their opening Eliteserien games against Bryne and HamKam, and routing Innstranden 8-0 in the Norwegian Cup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Europa League quarter-final match between Lazio and Bodo/Glimt will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Thursday, April 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Lazio, meanwhile, continue to struggle with injuries at full-back. Nuno Tavares and Patric are sidelined, while Luca Pellegrini is ineligible for the competition. That leaves Elseid Hysaj, Adam Marušić, and Manuel Lazzari as the available options for Baroni.

A boost comes in midfield, with Nicolò Rovella back from suspension and ready to slot into the starting lineup.

Bodo/Glimt team news

The visitors, on the other hand, remain without several key players, including Gaute Vetti, Daniel Bassi, Syver Skiede, Jeppe Kjær, and Sondre Auklend.

Kjetil Knutsen's side are expected to stick with the same starting XI from the first leg, with talisman Ulrik Saltnes leading the attack once again.

