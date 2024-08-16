How to watch today's Las Palmas vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Las Palmas and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sevilla will be keen to kick off their 2024-25 La Liga campaign with a victory on Friday night, as Los Nervionenses travel to Estadio Gran Canaria to face Las Palmas.

The away side ended last season in 14th place in Spain's premier division, while Las Palmas were just one spot below in 16th, with only a single point separating the two clubs in the 2023-24 standings.

During the summer, Las Palmas played six pre-season matches, including a scoreless draw against Liverpool last Sunday. However, their only victory came earlier this month with a convincing 4-0 win over Union Sur Yaiza.

Sevilla also faced Liverpool last weekend but endured a 4-1 loss to the Reds. However, earlier in the month, they secured a 2-1 victory against Premier League side Fulham.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Las Palmas vs Sevilla kick-off time

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue: Gran Canaria Stadium

La Liga match between Las Palmas and Sevilla will be played at Gran Canaria Stadium on Friday, August 16, with kick-off at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Las Palmas vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch and stream live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be accessed on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Las Palmas team news

Las Palmas will be missing three key players for their season opener, with Daley Sinkgraven, Pejino, and new recruit Adnan Januzaj all unavailable for selection.

Several players are set to make their first appearance for the home side on Friday night, with Marvin Park, Manu Fuster and Jasper Cillessen likely to start from the opening whistle.

Additionally, Scott McKenna and Oli McBurnie, who recently joined from Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United respectively, are also expected to make their full debuts in this match.

Las Palmas possible XI: Cillessen; Park, Marmol, McKenna, A Suarez; Munoz, K Rodriguez, Campana, Fuster; Sandro, McBurnie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cillessen, Valles, Horkaš Defenders: Mármol, McKenna, Sinkgraven, Suárez, Herzog, Muñoz, Clemente, Rozada, Pezzolesi Midfielders: Januzaj, Moleiro, Rodríguez, Loiodice, Campaña, Muñoz, Fuster, Pejiño, Gil, Ramírez, González, Bassinga Forwards: Kaba, Park, Ramírez, McBurnie, Mata, Cardona, Cédric

Sevilla team news

Suso is still sidelined with a knee injury, and Albert Sambi Lokonga is unlikely to make his debut due to a hamstring issue.

Saul will also miss out on his first appearance for the club on Friday, as he's serving a suspension from the red card he received in Atletico's final match of the 2023-24 season.

Agoume, whose loan from Inter has now been made permanent, is expected to make his official debut for the club in this encounter, while Kelechi Iheanacho is set to play a role in the attack.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Montiel, Bade, Nianzou, Pedrosa; Sow, Agoume, Gudelj; Ocampos, Iheanacho, Lukebakio.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/04/24 Las Palmas 0-2 Sevilla La Liga 17/09/23 Sevilla 1-0 Las Palmas La Liga 22/07/21 Sevilla 1-0 Las Palmas Club Friendly 17/02/18 Las Palmas 1-2 Sevilla La Liga 21/09/17 Sevilla 1-0 Las Palmas La Liga

