How to watch today's Lanus vs Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Lanus and Vasco da Gama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama (1W-2D-1L, 5 points, 2nd) make the trip to Argentina for a crucial Copa Sudamericana Group G showdown against leaders Lanus (2W-2D, 8 points, 1st), with both clubs eyeing a big result in what's shaping up to be a tightly contested section.

Both teams come into this fixture as the top two teams in the group stage, making this a pivotal match in the race for Group G supremacy. Their last encounter ended in a 0-0 draw, highlighting the evenly matched nature of these sides and setting the stage for another intense contest in Remedios de Escalada.

Lanus are well aware that three points would seal their passage to the knockout rounds, while Vasco da Gama arrive with similar intentions, eager to keep qualification firmly within their grasp.

And let’s not forget the added spice, whenever Argentina meets Brazil, the temperature goes up. This cross-border rivalry has produced its fair share of heated encounters over the years, and this one promises to be no different.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lanus vs Vasco da Gama online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on multiple platforms in the US, including Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports. Refer to the table above for more information. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lanus vs Vasco da Gama kick-off time

This Copa Sudamericana match will be played at Estadio Ciudad de Lanús – Néstor Díaz Pérez in Remedios de Escalada, Argentina.

It kicks off at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Lanus team news

Lanús are nursing several key injuries ahead of their next outing, with some long-term absentees still sidelined.

Veteran winger Lautaro Acosta is battling ongoing knee issues and remains unavailable, while defensive midfielder Raul Loaiza is still a long way from returning after suffering a cruciate ligament tear back in September last year.

There’s also concern over Gonzalo Perez, who picked up an ankle sprain in mid-April, while fellow center-mid Felipe Pema Biafore is recovering from an adductor tear sustained late last month.

Vasco da Gama team news

Vasco da Gama have turned the page with a fresh face in the dugout, appointing former Brazil national team boss Fernando Diniz to steer the ship following the dismissal of Fabio Carille after a rocky start to the campaign.

But Diniz won’t have a full deck to play with just yet — the injury list is a lengthy one, featuring key absentees such as Lucas Freitas, Loide Augusto, Mauricio Lemos, Manuel Capasso, Dimitri Payet, Guilherme Estrella, and David.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links