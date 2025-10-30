How to watch today's Lanus vs Universidad de Chile Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Lanus are one step away from the Copa Sudamericana final, and La Fortaleza will be absolutely buzzing on Thursday night as Universidad de Chile come to town for the decisive second leg.

The first meeting in Santiago had everything you'd script in a South American semifinal: goals flying in, tempers on edge, plenty of drama, and a late twist to cap it all off. In an empty Estadio Nacional, the sides traded blows in a fiery 2-2 draw that left neither with a clear upper hand, setting up a winner-take-all showdown in Argentina.

For Lanus, it felt like a missed opportunity. They controlled the tempo, carved out the better looks, and at times looked close to shutting the door entirely, only to watch their lead disappear in stoppage time. There’s confidence in the camp, but also a hint of frustration.

For Universidad de Chile, that last-gasp equalizer meant everything. After a rocky opening half, they dug in, showed personality, and refused to leave the pitch defeated. That resilience keeps their dream of a continental final alive.

Now, everything shifts to La Fortaleza, a stadium that has seen plenty of Lanus' greatest nights. The margin is razor-thin, the stakes sky-high, and the atmosphere will be boiling. This second leg doesn't just decide a finalist — it might write one of the defining chapters in both clubs' recent history.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lanus vs Universidad de Chile online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana match between Lanus and Universidad de Chile will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lanus vs Universidad de Chile kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Lanus and Universidad de Chile will be played at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET on Thursday, October 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Lanus team news

Lanus boss Mauricio Pellegrino is unlikely to tinker too much with what's worked, sticking with his familiar 4-2-3-1 structure. Carlos Izquierdoz should again line up alongside Diego Braghieri at the heart of the defense, offering experience and composure at the back. In midfield, Marcelino Moreno is expected to serve as the main creative spark, pulling strings and linking play.

Up front, Walter Bou is tipped to lead the line from the opening whistle, with veteran finisher Jose Sand kept in reserve as a potential late-game difference-maker. With no significant injuries in the squad, Pellegrino heads into this second leg with the luxury of choosing freely from a fully fit group.

Universidad de Chile team news

Gustavo Alvarez is expected to hold firm with his high-energy 4-3-3 approach, a system built on pressing early and moving the ball with pace. Charles Aránguiz and Javier Altamirano are the key cogs in midfield, responsible for turning defense into attack and setting the tempo.

Lucas Di Yorio looks set to spearhead the forward line, though Alvarez always has the option of unleashing Rodrigo Contreras, whose seven goals this season make him a compelling alternative, or even a partner in a more aggressive setup. Just like their hosts, Universidad de Chile arrive without any suspensions or major absences, meaning both managers can play this one exactly how they want.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links