How to watch today's Lanus vs Tigre Argentine Primera Division game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Lanus and Tigre are set to square off in a do-or-die showdown for the final ticket to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Clausura Tournament playoffs, and La Fortaleza is about to be buzzing.

The Granate welcome the Matador, with everything on the line and the winner marching on to face Racing, the same Racing that just knocked out River with a heart-stopping finish. There’s also some added theater: Tigre's players are expected to form a guard of honor to salute Lanus for their recent continental championship, a gesture coming in the aftermath of the heated debate sparked during the Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes clash.

Lanus arrive looking every bit like a contender. They wrapped up the first phase with authority, claiming second place in Group B with 30 points, just one shy of Rosario Central. It's the kind of résumé that makes them the clear favorite on home turf.

Tigre's road here was much bumpier. A roller-coaster performance across 16 matches earned them 22 points and the seventh seed, just enough to slip into the postseason, but now they face a landmine of a matchup away from home. They'll need their best football of the season to survive the cauldron.

Whoever comes out alive will earn the right to face Racing, fresh off their wild 3–2 victory on Monday night, sealed by a dramatic last-minute dagger from Gaston Martirena.

Lanus vs Tigre kick-off time

The match between Lanus and Tigre will be played at Estadio Ciudad de Lanus – Nestor Diaz Perez in Remedios de Escalada, Argentina.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 in the US.

Lanus team news

The Agustin Medina saga continues, as the midfielder remains sidelined with a stubborn hamstring issue that won't loosen its grip.

Defender Pena is also unavailable while recovering from a shoulder problem, with the medical team circling early December as his realistic return window.

Midfield anchor Raul Loaiza is still out long-term after suffering a cruciate ligament tear; he isn't expected back until November.

On the defensive flank, Armando Mendez is dealing with gastrointestinal discomfort, leaving his status hanging in the balance.

Meanwhile, forward Walter Bou has been struck by an illness and remains doubtful until he fully recovers.

Both Lautaro Acosta and Ezequiel Munoz are battling thigh injuries; late November is the earliest the club expects to see them back in action.

Tigre team news

Tigre are expected to line up for a guard of honor before kickoff, applauding Lanus for their recent Copa Sudamericana triumph, a gesture destined to stir headlines, especially after the uproar surrounding the Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes incident.

Mauricio Pellegrino's squad arrives riding a tidal wave of confidence after conquering the continent against Atletico Mineiro. The final in Asuncion finished scoreless, but when everything came down to nerve and precision from the spot, Nahuel Losada turned into a brick wall, delivering clutch save after clutch save to seal the title.

