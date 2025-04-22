How to watch today's Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Lahore Qalandars and the Multan Sultans, as well as start time and team news.

The Multan Cricket Stadium plays host to Match 12 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday, April 22, as Multan Sultans face off against a soaring Lahore Qalandars outfit.

Multan's campaign has gone off the rails after a promising start. With the season slipping away, there’s still time to regroup—but the side needs a serious turnaround in all facets. Their bowling unit continues to leak runs, while the batting has fizzled out since that early spark. Facing a red-hot Lahore side, brimming with form and momentum, only adds to the challenge.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s men are riding high after back-to-back dominant wins—first hammering Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs, then dismantling Karachi Kings by 65. On both occasions, they crossed the 200-run mark and bowled their opponents out, showcasing complete control with both bat and ball. Against a struggling Multan bowling unit, Lahore's firepower could once again prove overwhelming.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Lahore Qalandars and the Multan Sultans will take place on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT, at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, India.

Date Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT Venue Multan Cricket Stadium Location Multan, Pakistan

How to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the PSL match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Lahore Qalandars Team News

Despite boasting a lineup of seasoned internationals, Multan have struggled to click as a unit. Their last three outings have exposed glaring issues, and unless they produce a far more polished performance, they risk falling further behind.

The Sultans will once again look to their top order—Mohammad Rizwan and Shai Hope—to lay a solid foundation. Usman Khan remains a key asset in the top order, while the middle-order quartet of Michael Bracewell, Ashton Turner, Iftikhar Ahmed, and David Willey brings both pedigree and experience.

With the ball, Willey's variations could test Lahore’s batters, while Bracewell’s control offers a steady option in the middle overs. Youngster Ubaid Shah, who picked up a brace in the previous match, will also have a vital role to play.

Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing XI Against Multan Sultans

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (WK), Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi (C), Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.

Multan Sultans Team News

On the other side, Lahore Qalandars are oozing confidence after that emphatic win in Karachi. Their batting is in blistering touch—Fakhar Zaman and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell both smashed 75-plus scores in the last outing. Add in the likes of Abdullah Shafique and Sikandar Raza, and it's clear this is a batting lineup packed with depth and intent.

With the ball, Shaheen Afridi set the tone early in Karachi by removing both David Warner and James Vince in a fiery first over—two prized wickets that underline his big-match prowess. His confidence is sky-high, and with Haris Rauf backing him up as first-change, Lahore's attack remains sharp. Sikandar Raza also continues to be a livewire with the ball, capable of picking up timely breakthroughs.

Multan Sultans Probable Playing XI Against Lahore Qalandars

Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shai Hope (WK), Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Ashton Turner, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Akif Javed.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head Records

The clash between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars has long been one of the PSL’s tightest tussles. In 19 meetings to date, Multan holds a slender lead with 10 victories to Lahore's 9—proof of how evenly matched these two sides have been over the years. With just a single win separating them, the rivalry remains delicately poised.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Scorching heat

Scorching heat Pitch: Batting-friendly

The Multan Cricket Stadium has witnessed 13 PSL fixtures to this point, and Tuesday's contest will mark its first appearance in the 2025 season. Historically, teams batting first have enjoyed the upper hand here, with nine of those 13 matches going the way of the side setting a total. In contrast, teams chasing have managed to come out on top just four times. The average first-innings score at the ground stands at a competitive 174.