How to watch today's LAFC vs St Louis City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St. Louis CITY SC heads west for a crucial Sunday night clash against Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium, aiming to breathe new life into their playoff hopes with a win on Matchday 10 of the MLS campaign.

The Black and Gold currently sit seventh in the Western Conference standings after clawing back for a thrilling 3-3 draw with the Portland Timbers, keeping them four points clear of St. Louis, who battled to a scoreless stalemate against the Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between LAFC and St. Louis City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

The MLS match between LAFC and St. Louis City will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 27, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Los Angeles FC team news

In that dramatic draw against Portland, LAFC were without Lorenzo Dellavalle due to a thigh issue, while Maxime Chanot missed out following a head injury.

The squad has recently been bolstered by two new arrivals: Frankie Amaya, brought in on loan from Liga MX outfit Toluca, and ex-Vancouver midfielder Ryan Raposo, who inked a one-year deal with an option to extend through 2026.

Olivier Giroud finally broke his MLS duck, curling home a superb free kick last week, while David Martinez and Denis Bouanga also found the net in an entertaining affair.

St. Louis City team news

On the other side, St. Louis continues to battle through a growing injury list, missing Joakim Nilsson (knee), Jayden Reid (foot), Eduard Löwen (personal reasons), Chris Durkin (knee), Roman Burki (hand), and Rasmus Alm (hip) in their draw against Vancouver.

Adding some firepower to their ranks, St. Louis completed the permanent signing of striker Simon Becher from Denmark's AC Horsens earlier this week, tying him down through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Meanwhile, Ben Lundt played hero in goal once again, making two key saves to earn his second MLS clean sheet and secure a hard-earned point for the visitors.

