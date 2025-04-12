How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two out-of-sorts sides go head-to-head this weekend as LA Galaxy welcome Houston Dynamo to Dignity Health Sports Park for their Matchday 8 showdown in Major League Soccer.

Still searching for their first win of the 2025 campaign, the Galaxy remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points from seven outings. Meanwhile, Houston arrive in California hoping to build on their lone victory of the season and kickstart their own stuttering form.

LA Galaxy's Concacaf Champions Cup journey came to a disappointing close earlier this week, falling 3-2 to Tigres UANL in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie in front of a raucous 34,000-plus crowd at Estadio Universitario. That result only compounds a grim domestic run for LA, who haven’t picked up a single win all year.

Houston haven't exactly fared much better. After reaching the playoffs last season, Ben Olsen's men have stumbled out of the gates in 2025, dropping four of their first six league matches and drawing the other two. However, they finally ended their drought with a hard-earned 1-0 win over local rivals LAFC in their most recent outing.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park

The MLS match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Saturday, April 12, with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET or 7:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

The Galaxy will be without key midfielder Riqui Puig, who remains sidelined with a torn ACL. Marco Reus (knee) and Maya Yoshida (hamstring) also missed LAFC's previous match and remain doubtful.

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston, on the other hand, continue to battle a growing injury list. James Maurer is unavailable with a knee issue, while Duane Holmes—who joined the club in March—is still recovering from a leg fracture and has yet to debut for his new team. Both Lawrence Ennali and Nelson Quiñónes remain sidelined with knee injuries and are unlikely to return any time soon.

