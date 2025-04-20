How to watch today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans, as well as start time and team news.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to flip the script when they take on the red-hot Gujarat Titans in Match 39 of IPL 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21.

With the Titans riding high at the summit of the table, the defending champions KKR find themselves in must-win territory as the league stage heads into its crucial phase.

Ajinkya Rahane's men are currently sixth in the standings, with three wins and four losses from their first seven matches. Their campaign has been marred by inconsistency, highlighted by a crushing 95-run collapse against Punjab Kings in a low-scoring chase in Mullanpur.

Article continues below

With five victories needed from their remaining seven fixtures to stay in the playoff race, KKR have brought back former coach Abhishek Nayar—recently let go by the Indian Cricket Board—in a bid to spark a turnaround.

Gujarat have taken the tournament by storm, defying early-season skepticism to storm to the top of the table with 10 points from seven matches and a net run rate of 0.984. Despite a shaky start against Punjab Kings, the 2022 champions responded with a four-match winning streak, including dominant displays over MI, RCB, SRH, and RR.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

KKR vs GT: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans will take place on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

Date Monday, April 21, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Eden Gardens Location Kolkata, India

How to watch KKR vs GT online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

KKR vs GT Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

Their season began with a heavy defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore and has followed a win-loss pattern since. A few bright sparks—like Quinton de Kock's sublime 97 against Rajasthan Royals and the dominant 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad—have been offset by underwhelming showings against the likes of MI and PBKS.

Ajinkya Rahane leads the run charts for KKR with 221 runs in seven innings, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi has chipped in with 170. However, the lack of middle-order stability remains a glaring issue. With the ball, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana have claimed 10 wickets apiece, but KKR will need more than individual brilliance to tame the Titans.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against GT

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Gujarat Titans Team News

GT's standout performance came against Rajasthan, where Sai Sudharsan's 82 off 53 powered them to a massive 217, followed by a disciplined bowling effort led by Prasidh Krishna, who bagged 3 for 24.

Though a hiccup against LSG saw them falter in defending 180, the Titans bounced back emphatically against Delhi Capitals. A clinical chase of 204, thanks to Jos Buttler's masterful 97* and Krishna's four-wicket haul, pushed them back to the top of the ladder.

With Sai Kishore and Buttler in prolific touch and the pace duo of Siraj and Krishna operating with menace, Gujarat are looking every bit the title contender.

GT Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

KKR vs GT Head-to-Head Records

The head-to-head record between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans is still in its early chapters, with just four encounters since GT’s entry into the IPL in 2022.

Of those meetings, Gujarat holds the edge, having clinched two victories. KKR, the reigning champions, have managed to get the better of GT just once, while one contest between the two sides ended without a result. It’s a young rivalry, but one that's already showing signs of competitiveness.

KKR vs GT pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: 36°C, Scorching

36°C, Scorching Pitch: Batting-friendly

Expect sweltering heat and sticky humidity when Kolkata Knight Riders host Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens on April 21. The mercury is forecast to climb to a scorching 36°C during the day, dipping only slightly to 26°C by night. Thankfully for players and fans alike, there’s no rain on the radar.

The match will be played at the historic Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in India, dating back to 1864. Known as the home fortress of the Knight Riders, the iconic venue first welcomed international Test cricket in 1934 and has since been a regular stage for high-profile matches. With a capacity of around 66,000, Eden Gardens remains one of the most electrifying arenas in the cricketing world.