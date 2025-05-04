How to watch today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals, as well as start time and team news.

With the playoff race heating up, Kolkata Knight Riders have little margin for error as they welcome the Rajasthan Royals to the roaring Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 3, in Match 53 of IPL 2025.

The defending champions sit seventh on the table with four wins, five defeats, and one no-result from ten outings. They’re fresh off a spirited 14-run victory against Delhi Capitals in the capital, where their spin duo—Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy—tied down DC in a clinical bowling effort.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have nothing left to play for but pride. Their playoff hopes went up in smoke after a brutal 100-run hammering at the hands of Mumbai Indians. With just three wins from 11 games, the Royals’ campaign has been one to forget.

Earlier this season, it was all too easy for KKR in Guwahati. They chased down 152 with eight wickets to spare, and they'll back themselves to do the double over a fragile RR outfit. Ajinkya Rahane's side still has its fate hanging by a thread, but the Royals could be a banana peel, free from pressure and with a point to prove.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

KKR vs RR: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals will take place on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

Date Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT Venue Eden Gardens Location Kolkata, West Bengal, India

How to watch KKR vs RR online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

KKR vs RR Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

Knight Riders will be banking on a solid start from their openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine, both of whom love to throw the kitchen sink in the powerplay. The decision to replace Quinton de Kock with Gurbaz raised eyebrows, but the Afghan dasher brings intent up top. Still, without a decent platform, big hitters like Andre Russell and Rinku Singh will have their work cut out down the order.

The middle overs could be key, with Ajinkya Rahane tasked with anchoring the innings at No. 3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but many feel he’d thrive better opening the innings, where he can express himself freely.

Bowling-wise, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana are expected to share the new ball, although the latter has struggled for rhythm this year. Spin will once again be KKR’s trump card, with Narine and Russell likely to be game-changers if the pitch offers even a hint of grip.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against RR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Rajasthan Royals Team News

For Rajasthan, the season started with promise but quickly fell apart. After three wins in their first four, it’s been a steep downhill slide, with just one win from their next seven. Narrow losses and a string of underwhelming displays have left them licking their wounds.

With Sanju Samson sidelined due to injury, Riyan Parag has taken over the captaincy reins. Though Parag and Dhruv Jurel have shown some fight in the middle order, inconsistency has been RR’s Achilles’ heel. They’ll need fireworks from Shimron Hetmyer late in the innings, while Nitish Rana—desperately out of form—will be hoping to find his feet.

The Royals have quality in their bowling ranks with the likes of Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Akash Madhwal. But performances haven’t matched potential. Maheesh Theekshana will shoulder the spin duties and needs to be tight through the middle.

RR Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

Impact Player: Fazalhaq Farooqi

KKR vs RR Head-to-Head Records

The rivalry between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals has been neck and neck over the years. Out of their 31 clashes in the IPL, KKR have edged ahead slightly with 15 wins, while RR aren’t far behind with 14 victories to their name. It's been a tug-of-war with barely a hair’s breadth separating the two, making every showdown feel like a coin toss.

KKR vs RR pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: clear and dry

clear and dry Pitch: Batter-Friendly

Eden Gardens has been a belter this season. With an average first-innings total hovering around 203, bowlers have had to earn every dot ball. Interestingly, three of the four completed matches have been won by teams setting a target. Still, chasing remains a tempting option given how difficult it is to define a “safe” total on this batting-friendly surface.