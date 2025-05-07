How to watch today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings, as well as start time and team news.

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are set to clash in Match 57 of the 2025 Indian Premier League.

KKR, sitting sixth on the table, gave their playoff hopes a much-needed boost with a nail-biting one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. With five wins and five losses to their name, the road ahead is narrow—they must win every remaining fixture and keep a sharp eye on net run rate, all while hoping other results go their way.

Chennai, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the standings with just three wins from eleven games. Their latest outing saw them fall short by two runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, officially ending their postseason ambitions. From here on, it's all about salvaging pride and giving young blood a run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

KKR vs CSK: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings will take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

Date Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Eden Gardens Location Kolkata, India

How to watch KKR vs CSK online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

KKR vs CSK Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the Knight Riders will look to build on their recent win. Their batting unit appears to be finding rhythm, even if their bowling still raises questions. Andre Russell rolled back the years with a punchy fifty last time out, reminding everyone of his firepower, while Rinku Singh remains a dependable finisher. If Rahane and rising talent Angkrish Raghuvanshi can lay a steady foundation, the KKR middle order has the muscle to post—or chase—big totals.

Bowling, however, remains KKR's Achilles’ heel. The pace duo of Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana have leaked runs, though they remain key to the team’s long-term plans. Spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will need to deliver with guile on what could be a turning track.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against CSK

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

Impact Player: Andre Russell

Chennai Super Kings Team News

As for CSK, the losses keep piling up. The previous defeat stung even more with veterans MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease during the final over, chasing a modest target. The franchise may need to accept the changing of the guard and start grooming a new crop of match-winners.

One bright spark has been Ayush Mhatre. The teenage sensation dazzled with a blistering 94 off 48 in just his fourth IPL match, nearly dragging his side over the line. Alongside Shaik Rasheed, he represents CSK's future in the top order. Jadeja showed flashes of his old brilliance, while Sam Curran remains in fine form with both bat and ball.

Down the order, Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis can still provide late fireworks. But the bowling unit is under pressure. Khaleel Ahmed has lacked consistency and will need better support from Anshul Kamboj and Matheesha Pathirana if CSK are to tame KKR's dangerous hitters.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Shivam Dube

KKR vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have locked horns 31 times in the IPL, with Chennai firmly holding the bragging rights. The Super Kings have outclassed KKR in 19 of those clashes, while the Knight Riders have managed to come out on top just 11 times. One encounter ended without a result, leaving the scoreboard level that day.

KKR vs CSK pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear skies

Clear skies Pitch: Flat; A bit help for seamers

Expect some early thundershowers in Kolkata on match day, but by the time the first ball is bowled, skies should clear up to mostly overcast conditions with temperatures hovering around 32°C. The weather isn’t likely to play spoilsport, and we're set for a full game with a definite result on the cards.

As for the pitch at Eden Gardens—it's been a paradise for batters of late. Despite Rajasthan Royals’ early collapse in their last outing here, they still managed to recover and post a respectable total, underscoring how friendly this surface is for stroke-makers. The numbers speak volumes: the average first-innings score in the past five games at this venue stands at a hefty 209, with teams batting first breaching the 200-run mark in four of those contests. In short, bowlers beware—this is a stage built for fireworks.