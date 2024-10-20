How to watch today's Kilmarnock vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers are gearing up for a trip to BBSP Stadium Rugby Park this Sunday afternoon, where they'll go head-to-head with Kilmarnock, aiming to keep pace with the top two in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Currently third in the Premiership, Rangers find themselves five points behind the leading duo, while Kilmarnock sits in ninth place, narrowly avoiding the relegation zone with a two-point cushion.

After clinching their first Scottish Premiership title in nine years during the 2020-21 season, thanks to an unbeaten run and an impressive tally of 102 points, Rangers have gradually fallen behind Celtic in the following seasons.

Kilmarnock's start to this season has been especially underwhelming, considering they secured a fourth-place finish in the league last year, which earned them an opportunity to compete in European football.

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Kilmarnock vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park

The Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers will be played at the BBSP Stadium Rugby Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT on Sunday, October 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock team news

The hosts will be without Kyle Magennis, who has been sidelined since December 2023, although the midfielder is anticipated to make his return later this month.

Following their commanding display in their first league victory of the season, Derek McInnes might stick with the same starting lineup, although goalscorer Bruce Anderson could be considered for a spot in the starting eleven.

Kilmarnock possible XI: McCrorie; Mayo, Deas, Ndaba; Armstrong, Lyons, Donnelly, Kennedy; Watson, Watkins; Vassell

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Hara, McCrorie, Glavin Defenders: Burroughs, Ndaba, Wright, Mayo, Deas, Findlay, Schilte-Brown, Ellis, Mersey, Bainbridge Midfielders: McKenzie, Lyons, Kennedy, Armstrong, Watson, Mackay-Steven, Donnelly, Murray, Donnelly, Brannan, Brown, Polworth Forwards: Vassell, Cameron, Anderson, Wales, Watkins, Leslie

Rangers team news

The visitors will be without several key players, including Danilo (knee), Oscar Cortes (knock), Rabbi Matondo (hamstring), Ridvan Yilmaz (thigh), and Tom Lawrence (hamstring) for this encounter.

Ianis Hagi is also unavailable after the attacking midfielder was shown a red card in the 81st minute of their 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock in their previous match.

Vaclav Cerny netted twice in that game, bringing his tally level with Cyriel Dessers at three league goals this season, and both forwards are likely to feature in the attack for this match.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Diomande, Raskin; Cerny, Bajrami, McCausland; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine Midfielders: Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi Forwards: Cortes, Dessers, Lawrence, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 05/05/24 Rangers 4-1 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership 29/02/24 Kilmarnock 1-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership 02/01/24 Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership 05/08/23 Kilmarnock 1-0 Rangers Scottish Premiership 04/03/23 Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership

