How to watch today's Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the PSL game between the Karachi Kings vs. the Peshawar Zalmi, as well as start time and team news.

Peshawar Zalmi are set to square off against Karachi Kings in the 27th clash of the Pakistan Super League 2022, with Rawalpindi playing host on Thursday.

Zalmi enter this fixture as the slight underdogs, sitting lower on the points table with just 8 points from as many matches. However, their spirits will be high after a commanding victory over Multan Sultans last time out — a result that kept their playoff dreams flickering.

The Kings, on the other hand, come in riding a wave of momentum. Back-to-back wins have pushed them closer to a playoff berth, and they’ll be eager to keep the engine running smoothly with another win over Peshawar.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage PSL battle between the Karachi Kings and the Peshawar Zalmi will take place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Date Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Location Rawalpindi, Pakistan

How to watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the PSL match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Karachi Kings Team News

Karachi's batting has revolved around James Vince, the Englishman putting up 294 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate north of 150 — including a ton and two fifties. Tim Seifert has added firepower in the middle order, while their explosive finisher has struck 182 runs with a solid strike rate of 138.93.

In their previous outing, Irfan Khan Niazi stole the limelight, hammering an unbeaten 48 off just 21 balls, laced with five sixes and two boundaries — a knock that sealed the game for Karachi.

With the ball, Abbas Afridi has been their go-to weapon, snaring 15 wickets at an average of 16.80. His ability to strike regularly despite a slightly expensive economy rate has kept the opposition on their toes.

Karachi Kings Probable Playing XI Against Peshawar Zalmi

David Warner (captain), Tim Seifert, James Vince, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza and Abbas Afridi.

Peshawar Zalmi Team News

With the bat, Mohammad Haris has been Zalmi's spark, amassing 230 runs at an average of 32.85 and a blazing strike rate of 152.31. He’s been ably backed by Hussain Talat, who's chipped in with 193 runs at a healthy average of 38.60. Captain Babar Azam, though slightly below his lofty standards, has 178 runs to his name.

In the bowling department, Alzarri Joseph has led from the front with 12 wickets, while Luke Wood and Ali Raza have both claimed 9 apiece, adding much-needed bite to Zalmi's attack.

Peshawar Zalmi Probable Playing XI Against Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Ali Raza, Luke Wood, Hussain Talat, Ahmad Daniyal, Maaz Sadaqat.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-to-Head Records

When it comes to head-to-head battles in the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi have clearly had Karachi Kings' number. Out of 21 clashes between the two sides, Zalmi have come out on top an impressive 15 times, leaving the Kings trailing with just 6 wins to their name.

Their last showdown in the league stage of the previous season was a nail-biter — a real edge-of-your-seat affair — where Peshawar narrowly held their nerve to snatch a 2-run victory in a dramatic finish.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: gentle breeze; clear skies

gentle breeze; clear skies Pitch: Batting-friendly

The 27th fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2025 sees Peshawar Zalmi go head-to-head with Karachi Kings at the lively Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — a venue that’s been a batter’s dream this season.

The average first-innings total at this ground hovers around the 200-run mark, setting the stage for another high-scoring showdown under lights.

As for the weather, Thursday's forecast looks largely favourable. Skies will be partly cloudy with a gentle breeze in the air, but nothing threatening enough to disrupt play. All signs point toward a full-throttle contest in Rawalpindi.