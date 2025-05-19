How to watch today's Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the PSL game between the Karachi Kings vs. the Islamabad United, as well as start time and team news.

The stakes are high in Rawalpindi as Islamabad United square off against the in-form Karachi Kings in the final league clash of the PSL 2025. Though both sides have already punched their tickets to the playoffs, there’s still plenty to play for — especially with a spot in the first qualifier on the line.

For Islamabad, it’s a simple yet daunting equation: win big or miss out. A colossal victory could see them leapfrog Karachi on net run rate and sneak into second place. But given the gulf in current form and run-rate, it’s a long shot. Karachi Kings boast a significantly better NRR and are widely tipped to seal that second slot.

Momentum, too, is firmly in Karachi’s corner. They’re on a roll with three straight wins, growing stronger with each outing. Islamabad, on the other hand, look a shadow of their early-season selves — having slumped to four defeats on the trot and appearing mentally rattled.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage PSL battle between the Karachi Kings and the Islamabad United will take place on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Date Monday, May 19, 2025 Time 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Location Rawalpindi, Pakistan

How to watch Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the PSL match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Karachi Kings Team News

Batting-wise, Karachi will once again bank on their powerhouse lineup led by skipper David Warner, who was in red-hot form last time out with a classy 86 off 50 balls. He got solid support from James Vince (72 off 42), while Khushdil Shah (43* off 15) and Mohammad Nabi (26 off 10) brought the fireworks at the death. With Ben McDermott and Irfan Khan also in the mix, there’s no shortage of batting depth.

With the ball, the Kings rely on the likes of Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, and the all-round skills of Nabi to make timely inroads. Hamza and Hasan picked up a wicket apiece in their last outing and continue to offer consistency.

Karachi Kings Probable Playing XI Against Islamabad United

David Warner (captain), Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Saad Baig, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal.

Islamabad United Team News

Islamabad will look to Sahibzada Farhan to anchor their innings again — he’s their top run-scorer this season with 321 runs in nine appearances. Alongside him, the likes of Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, and Jimmy Neesham will need to fire if they’re to pull off the improbable.

Their bowling hopes rest on Naseem Shah, Salman Irshad, Ben Dwarshuis, skipper Shadab Khan, and the ever-reliable Imad Wasim, who’s been a standout performer with 10 wickets and an economy of 7.28.

Islamabad United Probable Playing XI Against Karachi Kings

Shadab Khan (captain), Azam Khan (wk), Salman Agha, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Jimmy Neesham, Ben Dwarshuis, Salman Irshad and Naseem Shah.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: gentle breeze; clear skies

gentle breeze; clear skies Pitch: Batting-friendly

The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — a venue known to be a batter’s paradise. Bowlers will need laser-like precision to make any impact on what’s expected to be a flat deck. Weather? Picture perfect — clear skies and a light breeze should set the scene for a high-scoring thriller.

With one foot already in the playoffs, all eyes now turn to who snags that precious qualifier spot. Can Islamabad pull off a miracle? Or will Karachi cruise to yet another statement win?