+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Baltimore Orioles v Kansas City RoyalsGetty Images Sport
Watch on FanDuel with Fubo
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals (14-15) and Tampa Bay Rays (14-14) are back at it Wednesday as they continue their three-game clash, with both sides hovering around the .500 mark.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

Kansas City drew first blood in Tuesday’s tilt, grabbing a 3-1 win behind a gem from Michael Lorenzen, who tossed six solid innings en route to his 50th career victory. The bats did just enough—Freddy Fermin tallied three hits and an RBI, while Kyle Isbel and Salvador Perez chipped in with one run batted in apiece.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSKC
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Date

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

Venue

George M. Steinbrenner Field

Location

Tampa, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players

Kansas City Royals team news

At the heart of KC’s offense is Bobby Witt Jr., the 24-year-old phenom who's been tearing it up. The shortstop, batting second in the order, leads the club with 35 hits and a .315 average, along with two home runs and 11 RBIs. He's quickly morphing into one of the most complete players in baseball. Leadoff man Jonathan India—who's bounced between third base and left field—drove in a run during a recent loss to Houston but is still finding his rhythm at the plate, hitting just .213 with five RBIs.

Power-wise, it's been Vinnie Pasquantino setting the tone. The lefty slugger leads the squad with three bombs and 16 RBIs while holding down the third spot in the lineup as their everyday first baseman.

As for the mound on Wednesday, the Royals haven't named a starter yet, and with their rotation lined up for the next several games, this could very well turn into a bullpen day. Still, Kansas City's pitching has held its own—they've posted a 3.39 ERA as a unit, good for seventh-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, will counter with Drew Rasmussen, who's set to make his sixth start of the year. The 29-year-old righty owns a 1-1 record and a sharp 2.10 ERA, sporting a tidy 27-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He gave up four earned runs in five innings his last time out, though the Rays pulled out a win against Arizona.

On offense, Brandon Lowe has been one of Tampa's main run producers. Hitting second in the order, the veteran second baseman has gone deep four times with 15 RBIs this season. Though he hasn’t hit more than 25 homers outside of his monster 39-HR season in 2021, he’s still a danger to go yard at any time. One of the Rays' most exciting young talents is Junior Caminero, the 21-year-old third baseman who leads the team with five homers while batting .248 with 12 RBIs. He’s been slotted fifth in the order and looks every bit the franchise cornerstone they hoped for. Former leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz has since moved to the three-hole as the designated hitter. He’s batting .241 with three homers and 13 RBIs on the year.

Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04/30/25

MLB

Tampa Bay Rays

Kansas City Royals

1 – 3

07/05/24

MLB

Kansas City Royals

Tampa Bay Rays

8 – 10

07/04/24

MLB

Kansas City Royals

Tampa Bay Rays

4 – 2

07/03/24

MLB

Kansas City Royals

Tampa Bay Rays

1 – 5

05/26/24

MLB

Tampa Bay Rays

Kansas City Royals

4 – 1

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta