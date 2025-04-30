How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Kansas City Royals (14-15) and Tampa Bay Rays (14-14) are back at it Wednesday as they continue their three-game clash, with both sides hovering around the .500 mark.
Kansas City drew first blood in Tuesday’s tilt, grabbing a 3-1 win behind a gem from Michael Lorenzen, who tossed six solid innings en route to his 50th career victory. The bats did just enough—Freddy Fermin tallied three hits and an RBI, while Kyle Isbel and Salvador Perez chipped in with one run batted in apiece.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.
Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Kansas City Royals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.
Date
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
Venue
George M. Steinbrenner Field
Location
Tampa, Florida
Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players
Kansas City Royals team news
At the heart of KC’s offense is Bobby Witt Jr., the 24-year-old phenom who's been tearing it up. The shortstop, batting second in the order, leads the club with 35 hits and a .315 average, along with two home runs and 11 RBIs. He's quickly morphing into one of the most complete players in baseball. Leadoff man Jonathan India—who's bounced between third base and left field—drove in a run during a recent loss to Houston but is still finding his rhythm at the plate, hitting just .213 with five RBIs.
Power-wise, it's been Vinnie Pasquantino setting the tone. The lefty slugger leads the squad with three bombs and 16 RBIs while holding down the third spot in the lineup as their everyday first baseman.
As for the mound on Wednesday, the Royals haven't named a starter yet, and with their rotation lined up for the next several games, this could very well turn into a bullpen day. Still, Kansas City's pitching has held its own—they've posted a 3.39 ERA as a unit, good for seventh-best in the majors.
Tampa Bay Rays team news
Tampa Bay, meanwhile, will counter with Drew Rasmussen, who's set to make his sixth start of the year. The 29-year-old righty owns a 1-1 record and a sharp 2.10 ERA, sporting a tidy 27-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He gave up four earned runs in five innings his last time out, though the Rays pulled out a win against Arizona.
On offense, Brandon Lowe has been one of Tampa's main run producers. Hitting second in the order, the veteran second baseman has gone deep four times with 15 RBIs this season. Though he hasn’t hit more than 25 homers outside of his monster 39-HR season in 2021, he’s still a danger to go yard at any time. One of the Rays' most exciting young talents is Junior Caminero, the 21-year-old third baseman who leads the team with five homers while batting .248 with 12 RBIs. He’s been slotted fifth in the order and looks every bit the franchise cornerstone they hoped for. Former leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz has since moved to the three-hole as the designated hitter. He’s batting .241 with three homers and 13 RBIs on the year.
Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
04/30/25
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays
Kansas City Royals
1 – 3
07/05/24
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Tampa Bay Rays
8 – 10
07/04/24
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Tampa Bay Rays
4 – 2
07/03/24
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Tampa Bay Rays
1 – 5
05/26/24
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays
Kansas City Royals
4 – 1