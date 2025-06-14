How to watch today's Kansas City Current vs Racing Louisville NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Racing Louisville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kansas City Current hosts Racing Louisville at CPKC Stadium on Saturday for Pride Night in a marquee NWSL matchup.

The Current are league leaders and boast a perfect home record, while Racing Louisville arrives in resurgent form and eager to make a statement against the top side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Racing Louisville online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ion and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Kansas City Current vs Racing Louisville kick-off time

The match will be played at CPKC Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current team news

Kansas City Current enters this fixture in red-hot form, sitting atop the NWSL standings with a 9-0-2 record and a perfect home slate so far in 2025. They are riding a four-game winning streak and have won 13 of their last 14 home matches.

However, the squad is managing significant injury absences: star USWNT center back Alana Cook is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Brazilian playmaker Debinha is also sidelined until after the summer with a knee injury, and Temwa Chawinga remains under evaluation for a muscle issue.

On the positive side, forward Michelle Cooper has returned to action after her own injury layoff. Despite these setbacks, Kansas City's attacking form remains potent, with 23 goals scored and just 6 conceded so far this season.

Racing Louisville team news

Racing Louisville comes into the match buoyed by three wins in their last five games, including a recent road victory over Angel City FC, which has lifted them to eighth in the standings and just two points off fifth place. However, they have their own injury woes: starting goalkeeper Katie Lund and midfielder Maddie Pokorny are both out for the season with hip labrum injuries requiring surgery.

Despite these losses, Racing Louisville has shown resilience, particularly in attack, and has a strong historical record against Kansas City.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

