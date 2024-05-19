NWSL
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
Lo'eau LaBonta 45' + 3' (pen)Michelle Cooper 56'Gabrielle Robinson 90' + 2'
Emma Sears 18'Abby Erceg 69'Savannah DeMelo 90' + 13'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-3)

Kansas City Current vs Racing LouisvilleResults & stats,