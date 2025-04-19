How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Houston Dash, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Kansas City Current return to CPKC Stadium riding a wave of early-season dominance, eager to extend their flawless run as they host the Houston Dash.

For Houston, the challenge is steep: they're tasked with snapping an eight-game regular-season streak in which no opponent has been able to deny Kansas City all three points. But it's not just the wins—it's the way the Current are steamrolling through their fixtures.

In each of their 2025 matches so far, they've claimed victory by multiple goals, leaving little room for doubt. In fact, they've been putting games to bed early, netting eight goals in the first half across their opening four contests. The message is clear: KC doesn't just take the lead—they shut the door before their rivals can even get settled.

Defensively, they've been just as ruthless. The Current have conceded only once all year, and their ongoing shutout streak has now stretched to 311 minutes and counting—a testament to their airtight backline and relentless midfield pressure.

Speaking of the Pride, they currently top the standings, just edging Kansas City on goal differential (+10 to +9), with much of that margin coming from their 6-0 rout of Chicago to kick off the campaign. Since then, Orlando’s wins have been narrower—a 2-1 home result against San Diego and a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Seattle, where they were outshot 13-7.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Houston Dash online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Ion and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Kansas City Current vs Houston Dash kick-off time

The match will be played at the CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, April 19, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Kansas City Current team news

The Current return home from their West Coast swing brimming with confidence after yet another commanding win. The only real concern from their San Diego outing was Michelle Cooper's knock, though early indications suggest the injury may not be as concerning as initially feared.

If Cooper is rested or limited, it presents an opportunity for Bia Zaneratto to ease back into rhythm as she regains full match fitness. Kansas City's front line—Cooper, Debinha, and Temwa Chawinga—has been electric to start the campaign, already netting eight goals between them and setting the tone early in matches.

But what makes this Current side particularly dangerous is the arsenal waiting in the wings. Bia, after all, opened last season by earning NWSL Player of the Month honors. Haley Hopkins adds height and a potent aerial presence in the box, Mary Long brings promise as a youth international ready for her breakout moment, and Flora Marta Lacho has flashed technical brilliance in limited action.

Then there's the duo of Kristen Hamilton and Alex Pfeiffer, currently sidelined by injury. Though at opposite ends of their careers, both delivered spark, energy, and key goals for the club last season, and their eventual return will only deepen an already formidable attack.

Houston Dash team news

The Houston Dash have been tinkering with their lineup in search of the right formula to spark more consistent results. One bright spot amid the early-season experimentation has been Maggie Graham, a January signing out of Duke University.

The rookie forward has made an immediate impact, notching two goals off the bench in her first two appearances before earning a spot in the starting XI for the past two games. Her sharp start to life in the NWSL earned her Rookie of the Month honors for March, making her the first Dash player to receive the award. Graham also leads the team in shots on target with three, underlining her growing influence in the final third.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links