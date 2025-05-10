How to watch today's Kansas City Current vs Bay FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Bay FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bay FC (2W-2D-3L, 8 pts) wraps up their two-game road trip with a Mother's Day showdown against high-flying Kansas City Current (5W-0D-2L, 15 pts), who sit atop the NWSL standings.

The Bay side arrives in KC licking their wounds after a gut-punch of a loss in San Diego. A 95th-minute winner denied them a share of the spoils, turning what felt like a deserved 1-1 draw into a last-gasp defeat. Still, it was nearly a third straight match with a positive result for Bay FC, who went toe-to-toe with Wave FC in a free-flowing first half.

San Diego struck early, finding the net inside six minutes, but Karlie Lema hit back in the 18th with a composed finish, her second of the campaign and another highlight for the Morgan Hill-born winger.

Jordan Silkowitz kept Bay FC in it with a brilliant stop just before the 30-minute mark, denying a penalty and notching the first PK save of her NWSL career. That moment of brilliance earned her a third nomination for Save of the Week this season, and added her name to an exclusive club as just the 12th NWSL keeper to stop a spot-kick on their first attempt.

Despite back-to-back setbacks, Kansas City Current still sit atop the NWSL standings, buoyed by a red-hot start to the season and the league's cleanest disciplinary record, no team has collected fewer yellow cards.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Bay FC will be played at the CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

It will kick off at 9:50 am PT / 12:50 pm ET on Sunday, May 11, in the US.

Kansas City Current team news

Playing through a demanding Sunday-to-Friday turnaround, Kansas City Current made the long trek west to face Seattle Reign, only to see their usually potent attack run into a brick wall. After scoring at least twice in every game to that point, KC's frontline hit a snag, managing just three shots on target and failing to register even a single goal.

Seattle's disciplined defensive setup stifled the Current throughout the match, and the only breakthrough came on a messy corner kick scramble that saw former KC defender Lynn Biyendolo bundle the ball over the line, the lone goal in a frustrating night for the visitors.

Adding to the turbulence, the squad's mood has taken a hit with injuries piling up. Key figures like Michelle Cooper, Temwa Chawinga, Alana Cook, and Nichelle Prince have all missed time, leaving a noticeable void on both ends of the pitch.

Bay FC team news

Bay FC rolls into town with goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz riding high after a highlight-reel penalty save, and rookie Taylor Huff quietly proving her reliability by going the distance in every match this season.

