How to watch today's Juventus vs Monza Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Monza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will welcome Monza to the Allianz Stadium in Serie A action on Sunday, with high stakes looming large at both ends of the table.

The Bianconeri find themselves one point adrift of Bologna in the chase for a coveted Champions League spot, and with rivals breathing down their necks, there's little margin for error. Dropping more points could spell trouble for their top-four ambitions.

Monza, on the other hand, are staring down the barrel of relegation. A loss this weekend could officially seal their return to Serie B, capping a difficult season for the Brianzoli.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Monza online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Paramount+ (sign up for a free-trial), Fubo, Fox Deportes, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Monza kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Monza will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 9:00 am PT/12:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 27, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juve's leading scorer Dusan Vlahovic, who has enjoyed a new lease of life under Igor Tudor after being sidelined by Thiago Motta, is a major doubt for Sunday after suffering a thigh strain in the midweek draw against Parma.

Lined up alongside Randal Kolo Muani for just the second time, Vlahovic struggled to leave his mark before being forced off, leaving questions about who will spearhead the attack in Tudor’s preferred 3-4-2-1 setup.

Kenan Yildiz, who made a brief return to action in midweek, could be in line for a starting berth, offering a potential spark up front. Meanwhile, Teun Koopmeiners remains sidelined as he continues to battle a nagging Achilles issue.

Juventus will also have to make do without Federico Gatti (leg) and Samuel Mbangula (thigh), while long-term injury victims Juan Cabal, Arkadiusz Milik, and Bremer remain out of commission.

Monza team news

Monza come into the clash with a host of absentees themselves. Keita Balde, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Armando Izzo, and club captain Matteo Pessina, who has missed much of the campaign, are all unavailable.

Without Balde, the attacking burden will likely fall on either Silvere Ganvoula or Gianluca Caprari, who are expected to partner Dany Mota in an attack that has struggled all season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links