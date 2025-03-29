How to watch today's Juventus vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Genoa in the Serie A at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Juventus are 12 points behind league leaders Inter and will be desperate to climb further up the table. They have lost their last two games, conceding seven goals.

Genoa have only managed to win one out of their last four games and the 12th-placed team will find it difficult away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Genoa kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus remain without long-term absentees Bremer, Juan Cabal, and Arkadiusz Milik.

Andrea Cambiaso and Douglas Luiz are also doubts as they continue to work their way back to full fitness.

Genoa team news

Genoa’s injury list includes Mattia Bani, Junior Messias, Honest Ahanor, Mario Balotelli, and Maxwel Cornet.

Left-back Aaron Martin is unavailable as he serves a suspension.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links