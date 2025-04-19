How to watch today's Juarez vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The curtain comes down on the Liga MX Clausura regular season this Saturday, as FC Juarez hosts Querétaro at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez in a matchup with contrasting stakes.

For Queretaro, the campaign ends here, currently 14th in the standings with a 5-2-9 record and 17 points; they're mathematically out of contention for a play-in spot, even with a win.

Their latest outing was a heartbreaker—a 2-1 loss to Atlas on Wednesday. After conceding just before halftime, Adonis Preciado pulled Querétaro level in the 83rd minute, only for Atlas to steal all three points with a late strike in the dying minutes, sealing Querétaro's fate.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Juarez and Queretarp will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

FC Juarez vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Benito Juarez

The Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Queretaro will be played at Estadio Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

FC Juarez team news

Juarez will head into the new season without goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado (meniscus), centre-back Haret Ortega (meniscus), and right-winger Manuel Castro (ACL), who all remain on the sidelines with lengthy injuries. Jhon Murillo is a major doubt, having picked up a knock.

José Rodriguez and Madson are two of Juarez's reliable attackers and they will look to make a significant impact in this game.

Queretaro FC team news

Javier Canale is dealing with a toe injury, and his availability remains uncertain as the medical staff continues to assess his condition. Federico Lértora is nursing a calf strain, putting his involvement in question as he undergoes further evaluation. Oscar Mendoza is experiencing general physical discomfort, and while not a specific injury, it's enough to cast doubt over his potential participation.

