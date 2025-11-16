How to watch today's Italy vs Norway World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Norway are on the brink of a historic breakthrough. Just one more step, or more accurately, avoiding a total collapse, will send them to their first World Cup since 1998. As long as they steer clear of a heavy drubbing against Italy on Sunday, their ticket to the 2026 finals will be stamped.

For Italy, the road is far bleaker. Norway's 4-1 dismantling of Estonia didn't just preserve their flawless qualifying run, it all but slammed the door on the Azzurri's hopes of automatic qualification. The math is brutal: Italy need back-to-back wins and a whopping 20-goal swing across their last two fixtures to miraculously top Group I.

Norway delivered four goals in a whirlwind 12-minute burst after halftime against Estonia, with Alexander Sorloth and Erling Haaland each bagging braces to keep their perfect record alive. That surge also pushed their goal difference to a commanding +29.

Italy, meanwhile, sit at +12, leaving Gennaro Gattuso's squad facing an almost laughable scenario. Even if they take care of Moldova on Thursday, they’d still need to beat Norway by nine goals on Sunday to leapfrog them and dodge the playoff route.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Italy vs Norway online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Italy and Norway will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FS1, DirecTV Stream, Sling and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Italy vs Norway kick-off time

The 2026 World Cup qualification match between Italy and Norway will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, November 16, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Italy team news

With Italy all but resigned to a playoff run next spring, Gennaro Gattuso is expected to shake things up and roll out a more experimental lineup against Moldova. One mainstay is already ruled out: Nicolo Barella is suspended for the match, opening the door for Roma’s in-form engine Bryan Cristante to slot into midfield.

Up front, Fiorentina's Moise Kean has pulled out due to injury, prompting a call-up for Bologna winger Nicolo Cambiaghi, though he's now battling a calf issue of his own and may not feature. Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa declined selection as he continues to manage lingering fitness troubles.

There is some firepower returning, though. Gianluca Scamacca is back in the mix, while first-choice striker Mateo Retegui remains Gattuso’s most productive attacker with five goals and four assists in this qualification cycle.

Further down the squad, Alessandro Buongiorno and Samuele Ricci rejoin the group, and Cagliari shot-stopper Elia Caprile, enjoying a standout Serie A season, earns his first senior Italy call-up as the lone new face in the squad.

Norway team news

Norway will once again have to make do without their on-field leader, Martin Odegaard, who remains out with a lingering knee issue. The Arsenal star will still be around the squad for support in Oslo and Milan, but he won't be pulling the strings in midfield this time around.

Stale Solbakken has also opted to leave out midfield options Sverre Nypan and Felix Horn Myhre, trimming his engine room even further.

There is better news at the back: Genoa's Leo Ostigard is available again after missing the previous camp with a fractured rib, giving the back line a timely boost.

In attack, Norway's firepower remains stacked. Jorgen Strand Larsen typically sits behind the headline duo of Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth, while Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb, and Andreas Schjelderup are all vying for a place in one of Europe’s most electric forward units.

Haaland, meanwhile, is chasing history—he's just four goals shy of equaling Robert Lewandowski's all-time UEFA qualifying record of 16. Estonia, by contrast, have managed only seven goals as an entire team during this campaign.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links