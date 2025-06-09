How to watch today's Italy vs Moldova World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Italy and Moldova, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy's journey through World Cup qualifiers has been nothing short of a nightmare in recent years, but anything less than three points against Moldova in Reggio Emilia on Monday would rank among their most shocking slips to date.

Since that glorious triumph in Berlin back in 2006, the Azzurri have been plagued by underachievement. They failed to make it past the group stages in both 2010 and 2014, then missed out on qualification entirely for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. Now, under Luciano Spalletti, they're locked in another uphill battle, this time with a red-hot Norway side, for top billing in Group I.

Italy opened their campaign with a forgettable 3-0 humbling in Oslo, leaving them playing catch-up as Norway surged nine points ahead, albeit with two extra games played. With such little margin for error, dropping points at home to group minnows Moldova is simply not an option.

Moldova were battered 5-0 by Norway in their group opener and slipped to a 3-2 defeat against a struggling Estonia side. Given that, Spalletti's men should have little trouble brushing them aside, especially with the coach confirming he’ll stick to his 3-5-2 setup, albeit with a reshuffled pack after the debacle in Norway.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Italy vs Moldova online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualifiers match between Italy and Moldova will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Italy vs Moldova kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Italy and Moldova will be played at Stadio Giglio in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am ET/2:45 pm PT on Monday, June 9, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 13 M. Cojocaru

Italy team news

The Italy boss is expected to bring in some new faces to freshen things up, with Andrea Cambiaso, Samuele Ricci, and Davide Frattesi pushing for starts. Injury woes haven't helped his cause either, Moise Kean, Manuel Locatelli, and a trio of defenders, including Riccardo Calafiori, Alessandro Buongiorno, and Matteo Gabbia, have all pulled out, while veteran Francesco Acerbi declined a call-up over concerns about respect within the camp.

Debutant Diego Coppola struggled when thrown into the mix against Norway, and it’s unclear who will be tasked with shielding skipper Gianluigi Donnarumma between the posts this time around.

Moldova team news

As for Moldova, they'll be without suspended winger Maxim Cojocaru following his red card in March. Teenager Sergiu Perciun impressed off the bench against Poland and could earn a starting nod back on Italian soil, where seasoned midfielder Artur Ionita has spent the bulk of his career.

Up front, the visitors will lean on their record scorer Ion Nicolaescu, with Mihail Caimacov expected to offer support from the flanks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links