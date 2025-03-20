How to watch today's Italy vs Germany Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Italy and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a spot in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals up for grabs, two of Europe's footballing powerhouses, Italy and Germany, go head-to-head at San Siro on Thursday in the first leg of their quarter-final showdown.

Italy enter the clash fresh off a 3-1 defeat to France in their final group-stage encounter, setting up a daunting two-legged battle against a Germany side that has been in imperious form. The Azzurri suffered just one loss across their six Group 2 fixtures, showing resilience following last summer's early Euro 2024 exit.

Meanwhile, Germany topped Group 3 with relative ease, though they did drop points in a couple of away fixtures. Die Mannschaft remain unbeaten in 15 matches inside 90 minutes, a statistic that bodes well as they prepare to face Italy over two legs.

How to watch Italy vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Italy vs Germany kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Championship Playoff San Siro

The match will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Thursday, March 20, with kick-off at 3:45 pm ET or 12:45 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Italy team news

With Federico Dimarco sidelined due to injury, Luciano Spalletti could turn to Destiny Udogie at left wing-back, though another possibility is shifting Alessandro Bastoni to the flank and bringing in Alessandro Buongiorno as part of a three-man defense. In midfield, Nicolo Barella and Giacomo Raspadori are both pushing for a place in support of Mateo Retegui, who is expected to lead the line.

Germany team news

For Germany, the absence of Florian Wirtz (ankle/suspension) could pave the way for Leroy Sane to feature on the right flank, while Julian Nagelsmann may turn to Deniz Undav as the creative presence behind striker Tim Kleindienst with Kai Havertz (hamstring) ruled out. In goal, Oliver Baumann is in contention to start ahead of Alexander Nubel in place of the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen. At the heart of the defense, Nagelsmann must choose between Nico Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Tah to partner Antonio Rudiger at the back.

Benjamin Henrichs (Achilles), Felix Nmecha (knee) and Aleksandar Pavlovic (illness) are all out for the away side.

