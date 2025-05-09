How to watch the Super Lig match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Round 35 of the 2024–25 Turkish Super Lig gets underway with a must-watch Istanbul showdown as Fenerbahce, hanging by a thread in the title race, take on a hungry Istanbul Basaksehir side still eyeing European qualification.

The Yellow Canaries are staring down the barrel, trailing arch-rivals Galatasaray by eight points with just four games left to play. Their championship push took a major hit last weekend, slipping to a deflating 1-0 home loss against Besiktas, a bitter pill to swallow both in terms of bragging rights and league standings.

Meanwhile, Basaksehir are flying high after a confident 4-2 win over Hatayspor. Emre Belozoglu's men controlled the tempo from the first whistle and thoroughly earned their three points. With Fenerbahce's camp rocked by poor form and Jose Mourinho's conspiracy-laced frustrations, the visitors will fancy their chances of walking away with at least a draw.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Super Lig match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Fenerbahce will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu

The Super Lig match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Fenerbahce will be played at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/1:00 pm ET on Friday, May 9, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Istanbul Basaksehir team news

Jerome Opoku will slot in for the injured Ousseynou Ba, while Ivan Brnic, who impressed off the bench last time out, is expected to be rewarded with a start. Onur Ergun misses out through injury.

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce's own selection woes continue. Ismail Yuksek and Mert Muldur are set to fill in for the sidelined Sofyan Amrabat and suspended Caglar Soyuncu. There's still no sign of injured trio Mert Hakan Yandas, Jayden Oosterwolde, and Rodrigo Becao, none of whom were expected to start regardless. On a brighter note, Filip Kostic returns from suspension and should feature from the off.

