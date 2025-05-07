How to watch today's Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the PSL game between the Islamabad United vs. the Quetta Gladiators, as well as start time and team news.

Islamabad United have hit a rough patch at the worst possible moment, and Quetta Gladiators look primed to cash in.

With three consecutive defeats, United have surrendered their top spot and now find themselves chasing a Quetta side that's hit top gear — racking up nine points from their last ten and eyeing a finish at the summit of the league table.

The wheels have come off for Islamabad, especially with the bat. Their once-fluent top order has gone quiet, opening the door for a surging Quetta outfit to pounce. All signs point toward the Gladiators maintaining their momentum and sealing another vital win.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage PSL battle between the Islamabad United and the Quetta Gladiators will take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Date Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Location Rawalpindi, Pakistan

How to watch Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the PSL match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Islamabad United Team News

While Islamabad's batting has misfired of late, their bowling remains their mainstay. All-rounders like Jason Holder, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz have done the heavy lifting. Holder tops the wicket tally with 15 scalps at an average of 15.26, while Shadab has added nine wickets to his name, conceding runs at a miserly 6.7 per over.

Islamabad United Probable Playing XI Against Quetta Gladiators

Shadab Khan (captain), Andres Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Nawaz, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Haider Ali, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Salman Irshad.

Quetta Gladiators Team News

However, Quetta's edge lies in their balance — they aren’t leaning heavily on either department, making them a tricky side to tame. Their last encounter against United ended in a nail-biting two-wicket win — a game that showcased their grit under pressure.

Leading Quetta’s batting charge is Sahibzada Farhan, who has been in red-hot form, piling up 320 runs at an average of 40 and a brisk strike rate of 151.65, featuring a ton and a fifty. Supporting him have been Colin Munro (216 runs at 36, S/R 144.96) and gloveman Andres Gous, who chipped in with 142 runs at 28.40 and a similar scoring tempo.

Saud Shakeel has steered the ship with the bat, collecting 180 runs at 36 and a strike rate just over 123. He’s been backed by young gun Hasan Nawaz (150 runs at 30.00, S/R 129.31) and power-hitter Finn Allen, whose explosive 155 runs have come at a rapid strike rate of 189.02.

With the ball, Faheem Ashraf has been their go-to man, bagging 12 wickets at a tidy average of 16 and an economy of 8.6. Abrar Ahmed (12 wickets) and Khurram Shahzad (10 wickets) have offered crucial breakthroughs to round out a well-oiled Gladiators attack.

Quetta Gladiators Probable Playing XI Against Islamabad United

Saud Shakeel (captain), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Mark Chapman, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Faheem Ashraf, Kylie Jamieson, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: humid; clear skies

humid; clear skies Pitch: Flat; Spinner-friendly

Another run-fest could be on the cards, with a flat track at hand that's expected to heavily favor the batters. Spinners, in particular, will need to be right on the money—tight lines and disciplined lengths will be their only hope of reining things in on this batting-friendly deck.

As for the conditions overhead, expect clear skies and a bit of stickiness in the air, with humidity hovering around 53%. Perfect weather for a high-octane clash under lights.