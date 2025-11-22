+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoIpswich
Portman Road
team-logoWrexham
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Ipswich vs Wrexham Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Ipswich and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town aim to keep their momentum rolling on Saturday as they welcome Wrexham to Portman Road, hoping to stretch their unbeaten streak to five matches.

The Tractor Boys enter the weekend sitting seventh in the Championship, with the Red Dragons lurking just two points back in 13th. Ipswich's attack has rediscovered its spark in recent weeks, smashing home four goals in two of their last three outings. Their latest 4-1 dismantling of Swansea City proved so convincing that it ultimately brought an end to Alan Sheehan's tenure.

With promotion expectations hanging over the club, the spotlight remains firmly on Kieran McKenna to steer Ipswich straight back into the Premier League. After a sluggish opening to the campaign, the recent uptick in form suggests the Suffolk outfit are finally starting to hit the high standards many anticipated.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ipswich vs Wrexham kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
Portman Road

The Championship match between Ipswich and Wrexham will be played at Portman Road in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Team news & squads

Ipswich vs Wrexham lineups

IpswichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestWRE
28
C. Walton
19
D. Furlong
3
L. Davis
4
C. Kipre
26
D. O'Shea
14
J. Taylor
29
C. Akpom
11
J. Philogene-Bidace
5
A. Matusiwa
8
S. Egeli
31
I. Azon
1
A. Okonkwo
5
D. Hyam
4
M. Cleworth
24
D. Scarr
15
G. Dobson
18
B. Sheaf
47
R. Longman
7
J. McClean
14
G. Thomason
28
S. Smith
10
J. Windass

3-5-2

WREAway team crest

IPS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. McKenna

WRE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Parkinson

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Ipswich team news

Ipswich head into the weekend with a crowded treatment room, as Harry Clarke, Conor Townsend, Wes Burns and Sammie Szmodics all continue their recovery from knee issues.

Between the posts, Christian Walton is set to retain his spot with Alex Palmer still sidelined by a calf injury, while the midfield will be without Azor Matusiwa, who must sit out after collecting his fifth booking of the campaign.

Wrexham team news

Wrexham have problems of their own. Manchester City loanee Issa Kabore faces roughly six weeks out after suffering a hamstring setback on international duty with Burkina Faso. He joins a lengthy absentee list that already includes Danny Ward, Lewis Brunt, Aaron James, Elliot Lee, Andy Cannon, and Jay Rodriguez.

There is at least some good news for the visitors. Wing-back Liberato Cacace and striker Kieffer Moore are on track to shake off their knocks and could be ready to feature in Saturday’s away fixture after pulling out of duty with New Zealand and Wales, respectively.

