How to watch today's Ipswich vs Wrexham Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ipswich Town aim to keep their momentum rolling on Saturday as they welcome Wrexham to Portman Road, hoping to stretch their unbeaten streak to five matches.

The Tractor Boys enter the weekend sitting seventh in the Championship, with the Red Dragons lurking just two points back in 13th. Ipswich's attack has rediscovered its spark in recent weeks, smashing home four goals in two of their last three outings. Their latest 4-1 dismantling of Swansea City proved so convincing that it ultimately brought an end to Alan Sheehan's tenure.

With promotion expectations hanging over the club, the spotlight remains firmly on Kieran McKenna to steer Ipswich straight back into the Premier League. After a sluggish opening to the campaign, the recent uptick in form suggests the Suffolk outfit are finally starting to hit the high standards many anticipated.

Championship - Championship Portman Road

The Championship match between Ipswich and Wrexham will be played at Portman Road in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Ipswich team news

Ipswich head into the weekend with a crowded treatment room, as Harry Clarke, Conor Townsend, Wes Burns and Sammie Szmodics all continue their recovery from knee issues.

Between the posts, Christian Walton is set to retain his spot with Alex Palmer still sidelined by a calf injury, while the midfield will be without Azor Matusiwa, who must sit out after collecting his fifth booking of the campaign.

Wrexham team news

Wrexham have problems of their own. Manchester City loanee Issa Kabore faces roughly six weeks out after suffering a hamstring setback on international duty with Burkina Faso. He joins a lengthy absentee list that already includes Danny Ward, Lewis Brunt, Aaron James, Elliot Lee, Andy Cannon, and Jay Rodriguez.

There is at least some good news for the visitors. Wing-back Liberato Cacace and striker Kieffer Moore are on track to shake off their knocks and could be ready to feature in Saturday’s away fixture after pulling out of duty with New Zealand and Wales, respectively.

