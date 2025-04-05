+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Portman Road
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Ipswich vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League Ipswich vs Wolverhampton

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news

Ipswich Town are running out of time in their desperate fight to retain Premier League status, but a crucial victory over Wolves on Saturday could reignite their fading survival hopes.

The Tractor Boys are in a do-or-die scenario, as a loss could leave them facing a daunting 13-point gap with just eight matches left to play. However, they can take inspiration from their last meeting with Wolves, when they pulled off a rare triumph in December, securing a hard-fought 2-1 win at Molineux.

On the other hand, Vítor Pereira's Wolves have a golden chance to all but cement their place in the top flight for another season. The visitors have become a tougher side to break down in recent weeks, and that resilience could prove invaluable at Portman Road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Universo, USA Network and Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ipswich vs Wolves kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Portman Road

The match will be played at Portman Road Stadium on Saturday, April 05, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Ipswich vs Wolverhampton Probable lineups

IpswichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestWOL
31
A. Palmer
40
A. Tuanzebe
22
C. Townsend
26
D. O'Shea
15
C. Burgess
18
B. Johnson
33
N. Broadhead
5
S. Morsy
12
J. Cajuste
9
J. Enciso
19
L. Delap
1
J. Sa
12
E. Agbadou
24
T. Gomes
2
M. Doherty
22
N. Semedo
27
J. Bellegarde
5
M. Munetsi
8
J. Gomes
3
R. Ait Nouri
7
Andre
9
J. Larsen

3-4-2-1

WOLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. McKenna

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Pereira

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Ipswich team news

Axel Tuanzebe is sidelined with a thigh issue, while Sammie Szmodics, Conor Chaplin, and Wes Burns remain unavailable for Ipswich.

Wolves team news

As for Wolves, Matheus Cunha continues to serve his suspension, with Enso González and Yerson Mosquera both ruled out due to long-term knee injuries.

Form

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

WOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

IPS

Last 5 matches

WOL

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

